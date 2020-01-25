Torrential rains and floods kill dozens in Madagascar | Madagascar News

At least 31 people died in Madagascar after a week of heavy rains in the northwest of the country, officials said Saturday.

At least 15 people were still missing on the popular tourist island, according to the country's national disaster management office, as flooding intensified in the districts of Mitsinjo and Maevatanana.

The tropical Indian Ocean nation is in the midst of an intense six-month rainy season that often results in casualties and widespread damage.

The fringes of the road were washed away by the rains and the access to the affected areas was cut.

Torrential rains also made major roads impassable, while a dam near the city of Tanambe had exploded, flooding surrounding villages and farmland.

The National Office of Disaster Risk Management (BNGRC) warned that flooding in lowlands and rice-growing areas also poses a risk of "food insecurity and malnutrition."

A disruption in the supply of basic goods could also lead to an increase in prices, BNGRC added.

Bad weather has displaced almost 107,000 people with Prime Minister Christian Ntsay declaring the situation as a "national disaster."

"The government is asking national figures and international partners to help the Malagasy people with emergency help, early recovery, rehabilitation and reconstruction," spokeswoman Lalatiana Andriatongarivo said in a statement.

The rainy season generally runs from October to April in the former French colony off the southeast coast of Africa.

Global warming has increased the risk and intensity of floods, as the atmosphere contains more water and rainfall patterns are altered.

Scientists say that urbanized urban areas with poor drainage systems are especially vulnerable to heavy rains.