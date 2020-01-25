Tom Hanks made 22 shots for a scene in & # 39; A beautiful day in the neighborhood & # 39;

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Director Marielle Heller reveals the challenge of filming the Fred Rogers movie and how she forced her lead actor to sing the theme song live & # 39; Mister Rogers & # 39; Neighborhood & # 39 ;.

"A beautiful day in the neighborhood"director Marielle Heller forced Tom Hanks sing live on set as that is what his character Fred Rogers did.

Tom plays the actor of the beloved children in the new film, a role for which he has earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars, but Marielle reveals that acting was not easy for the star.

The filmmaker says that she insisted that she sing the theme of the show "Mr. Rogers Neighborhood"Live, and that took a lot of shots to do it right."

"We made him sing live, what you don't usually do to movie stars, but that's what Fred did, so that's what we wanted to do," he tells The Guardian. "It was really complicated. We took 22 shots, most of the shots I think I made of any scene in my life."

Although Tom is famous for his peace of mind, he still had to control his natural enthusiasm to play Rogers, naturally relaxed and reassuring.

In explaining her process, Marielle adds: "It was almost as if it were a martial art," explaining that the Forrest Gump star was "really slowing her heart rate, decreasing her energy" during her performance.