Tokyo 2020: Freya Anderson focused on securing the swimming spot of the GB Team Olympic Games | News of the Olympic Games

GB and Sky Sports Scholar swimmer Freya Anderson keeps her eyes on the prize with Tokyo 2020 only six months away

British freestyle swimmer Freya Anderson has her "eyes on the prize,quot; with Tokyo 2020 just six months away.

Sky Sports Scholar, 18, won two gold medals in the 100m and 200m freestyle at the European Short Field Championship in December.

The Summer Olympics are now very close to Anderson, and the swimmer born in Birkenhead does not want to regret training if she reaches the starting blocks in Tokyo.

"Sometimes (training) is really difficult and I can't go without groaning, but you just have to watch for the prize," Anderson said. Sky sports news.

Freya Anderson's reputation is growing rapidly after leaving school this summer

"With the Olympic Games so close, I don't want to stay behind the blocks in Tokyo, if I make the team, and I regret not having put everything in training. I'm trying to continue just not holding back anything."

Anderson recorded a better personal record by winning the 50m and 200m, as well as the 100m, in the Flanders Cup in Belgium earlier this month.

The time of 200: 1: 56.06 was the third fastest of a British woman, and her coach believes that everything is possible if Anderson arrives in Tokyo.

"She is a competitor. She can stand in the race arena and touch the wall faster than anyone else," said Ellesmere College swimming director Alan Bircher.

"I think it may be on the podium. We are trying to direct it in the right direction. If that happens, so be it, if not, return to the drawing board and it will come back."