TLC Star Chilli says Lisa & # 39; Left Eye & # 39; Lopes is irreplaceable

Rozonda Thomas says in a British television interview that she and her bandmate Tionne & # 39; T-Boz & # 39; Watkins would never replace his late friend who died in a car accident.

FTA singer Rozonda "Chile"Thomas has insisted on his late bandmate Lisa"Left eye"Lopes" could never be replaced.

The deceased star died in a car accident in April 2002, at age 30, and spoke at the UK breakfast delivery on Friday, January 24, 2020. "Good morning britain"Chilli revealed that" there was never a thought "between her and her fellow star Tionne"T-Boz"Watkins to replace his friend.

When asked if they felt pressured to find another member for the group, Chilli replied: "We heard from so many people in the business that surprised us more than anything. Fans, not so much."

"It was never a thought to replace it, no one in TLC can be replaced," he said, adding: "No one can fill those shoes."

The "Cascadas" star continued explaining that while she and T-Boz insisted that Lopes would not be replaced, "it took a while" for people to see their point of view.

She added: "But through the tour he keeps his memory alive, we never silence his raps or anything."

However, the interview took an awkward turn when the host Kate Garraway asked if Lisa had recorded her parts of "Crazy sexy cool"album on the day of release from prison – after she was sentenced to five years probation in 1994 for setting fire to her ex-boyfriend's trainers and burning her house.

<br />

"Did you say prison?" Chilli asked awkwardly, before adding: "We couldn't record at the same time, but she was part of that."