Tiger Woods takes over as he approaches the leaders in Torrey Pines

Tiger Woods rose to the classification on Day 3 at the Farmers Insurance Open, competing in the top nine with a 32 under 4 pair.

The Masters champion had closed two shots behind overnight leader Ryan Palmer at the midpoint of his Saturday round.

After the fog delayed the start of the action at Torrey Pines in two hours, Woods recovered from his double bogey of four strokes in Round 2 as he made his way to more than 15 feet to start a birdie this time.

Seven-time champion Woods took another opportunity at No. 3 and then intervened in the fourth to save the pair and maintain his initial momentum.

He followed a missed opportunity in the fifth but made birdie in the sixth with another footer of 15 and then followed two pairs with an excellent approach shot in the ninth par 5 to configure the birdie easier.

Woods' victory this week would see him break the historical record of most PGA Tour victories. He is tied with the late Sam Snead with 82 wins.

Palmer started with three consecutive pairs to lead Jon Rahm, Matthew NeSmith and J.B. Holmes with a single blow, with Woods in fifth position with Sebastian Cappelen.