Tiger Woods digs deep to stay in dispute after 69 on the third day at Torrey Pines | Golf news

Tiger Woods had to dig deep to stay in the race for a record victory in the 83rd PGA Tour while reflecting on a 69 third round at Torrey Pines.

Tiger Woods highlighted the importance of two "huge,quot; pair-save in his third round, as his hopes of making history on the PGA Tour remained alive at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Woods made a significant early move after a two-hour fog delay on Saturday morning at Torrey Pines, making birdies on two of the first three holes before contributing to save the pair in the room to stay at six under.

Woods couldn't find a little bird in the back nine

The 44-year-old then birdied the two pairs of five in the front nine to make 32 and only two out of the lead, but again found that the inner half was tougher and suffered a setback on the 11th with a three-piece putt from 60 feet

Woods dug deeply to grind a series of pairs, but it seemed certain that he would end his day with a disappointing bogey-six when, after being forced to lie down from the bunker on the left street, he hit his third with a wedge and found the sand in the back of the green

Tiger Woods now tied third. Here are his results the last seven times he has been in the top ten entering the final round at Torrey Pines: Win Win Win Win Win Win Win

Win

Win

Win

Win

Win

Win#FarmersInsuranceOpen – Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) January 25, 2020

With little green to work with and a back-to-front slope to deal with, his splash passed 15 feet past the hole before settling in and hit a safe putt to save a pair to close a 69 – seven under par for the tournament and Five behind Jon Rahm.

When asked about his chip-in in the room, Woods said: "That was huge. I started quickly and rescued him with a small chip."

Woods bore a 15-foot putt in the last

The seven-time champion was enraged with his initial error in the last five pair, but was grateful to have achieved a pair that keeps him in touch with the Rahm leader, although he admitted that he will need a special round on Sunday.

"Here I am with a wedge in my hand, and I should make a little bird at 18," he added. "And then, I have a footer of 15 feet per pair. But it was important to do that putt to save the round at the end."

Woods will enter the final five round out of the lead

"I'm going to have to shoot a pretty good round tomorrow. I'm going to have to finish my work. I'm going to have to go out and publish a number and I hope it's good enough."

Woods also revealed that he used unconventional means to keep warm when the game was stopped, and the falling fog also caused temperatures to drop.

"When we were heating up, I delayed it until the fog went on and I simply went to the car and turned on the heater!"