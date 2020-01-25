Thomas Darby has the option of Champion | Racing news





Thomas Darby

Olly Murphy has not completely ruled out a crack in Unibet Champion Hurdle with Thomas Darby.

The Wilmcote controller is having doubts about second place at the end of last year at the Cheltenham Festival after initially rejecting the idea after his successful return to obstacles at Ascot last weekend.

Having failed to shoot in two openings on fences this season, Thomas Darby recovered to form a two-mile stretch and three stadiums in a Grade Three contest on the Berkshire track.

Murphy said: "Thomas Darby has left Ascot very well and is now an obstacle of 158, so there aren't many options for him."

"I'm sure he wants two and a half miles now and I think Aintree's career is made for him, but I will keep him in the obstacle champion."

"If the Hurdle Champion were more than two and a half years old, I would go straight there, but it isn't."

"More than two miles, I think he puts his jump under pressure, but then finished second in last year's Supreme."

Although he does not rule out an offer of Champion Hurdle with Thomas Darby, it is likely that on February 23, the Netbet Casino National Spirit Hurdle Grade Two in Fontwell will be his next port of call.

He said: "I would probably say that the plan is to go to Fontwell for the National Spirit later. He was away from the bridle in Ascot and he stayed well.

"The National Spirit is worth a lot of money and he is just a young horse. We have to take into account the big picture with him."

"I have always believed in this horse."

Murphy warned that Brewin & # 39; upastorm is far from certain that he will make his first start after a setback at the Grade Two Kingmaker Novice Hunt in Warwick on February 8.

The seven-year-old boy, who is only 10-1 for the Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival, has not been seen since he reached two of two on the fences in Taunton in November.

Murphy said: "He will touch and leave if I have him ready for Warwick. I will not go there if he has 75 percent."

"If I don't take it there, it will have a rookie round on a small country court, just to get a little more experience."