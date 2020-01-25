This is exactly how the 7 rings of Ariana Grande were made

Youtube; Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
The inspiration of the song can come from anywhere.
First love. Heartbreak Social injustices. Bad first dates.
Or, in the case of Ariana GrandeThe great success of "7 rings,quot;, nominated for the Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance in the 62nd Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26, a shopping trip.
It's a story that Ari has told many times since he dropped the Music sound-interpolating the track exactly one year ago. One day in Tiffany and some bottles of champagne led, first, to the purchase of the hardware holder (for his newly single self and six of his closest girls) and then, after an afternoon at the studio, a trap pop killer. that would permeate the culture with its eminently citable letters.
When you hear the superstar tell the story, you may have wondered if it really was that by chance, if a song that would debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 as just the 33rd song in the story could really be written that way quickly. If you did, you certainly would not have been alone.
But, as co-writers Tayla Parx Y Victoria Monét He told E! Exclusive news, in separate interviews before your trip to the Grammys, is exactly how it happened.
"I was supposed to be in the studio, really, but I was so excited that everything was going so well that week. She felt really therapeutic. And she ended up, without knowing it, us and Tayla, going to Tiffany," Monét said. , who was introduced to Grande in a writing session with Joe Jonas when she was just the star of a Nickeloden show, eventually forming a close professional bond, with writing credits on every Ari album, as well as a close friendship, they told us. "So we had started, I love it The sound of the music. My grandmother and I grew up with that. And I know she likes theater too. So when I started singing the tune in verse for Tayla, I sent her a text message: & # 39; You'll love this song we're working on & # 39; ".
Like Parx, who also met Grande in his Nick days, where the two talked about each other's appearances in Hair spray musical film (Parx played Little Inez) and the Broadway show 13 (The musical was Ari's professional debut), before being presented again as a composer years later, he explained: "He literally sent a text message asking about the size of people's rings. And we think, & # 39; OK. .. & # 39; I don't know the size of my ring, so she just guessed mine, but that day we showed up at the studio and, literally, she comes with bags in bags. I wonder: "She had a good day . OK! "The next thing you know is that she is taking out some things. I say: & # 39; For the little me? & # 39;
Getty Images / Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester
"She said:" Then, I had champagne and something happened, so I have something for all of you ", added Monét. "We thought, & # 39; What?! & # 39; Then they suggested we call the song & # 39; 7 rings & # 39; and in my head, at the beginning, it was like, & # 39; How the hell am I going to make a song about seven rings? & # 39; But it just joined naturally, just talking about what had happened that day, how generous it is, how independent it is as an artist and as a person. "
As Monét explained, the song was an opportunity for her and Parx to show the world a side of their friend who had not yet reached their music. "Tayla and I obviously had a lot of fun giving her the idea of just not singing, a little rap and, you know, bragging a little," he said. "Be presumed without your voice, but still add beautiful harmonies and everything underneath."
The song allowed to gather all the disparate elements that make up the musical interests of Grande. "Let's say Ari and I are in the car together. Sounds like the music we hear," Monét continued. "We have our hip-hop moments and then we have our theater moments. We are a little everywhere. So this united everything and allowed him to do something, I think, a bit from center to left of what people would expect from her And so that the hook is not so great … vocal, it was really great for us, we heard it so many times in the studio, just dancing and drinking more champagne, and I think that in a moment we dropped our champagne rings, like we let them fall into champagne glasses, doing their best. "
The song that joined as fast as it did is impressive enough, but as Parx shared, it was an atypical case for an even more impressive reason.
"Sometimes, successful songs can come fast, you know? It just depends on your style as a writer. And I've had songs in the past where it's like & # 39; Ok, it takes 30 minutes to two hours or whatever be & # 39 ;, but it's also really weird, "he admitted. "And what makes & # 39; 7 rings & # 39; different is that it's basically the same as the demo. Even if a successful song is written in 30 minutes or 20 or whatever, most of the time still it goes through a series of changes, whether in production or on the top line or something like that. This? Apart from the bridge added by Victoria, it didn't change at all. "
As for that bridge, where Ari the Rapper jumps, spitting bars, Monét admitted that, initially, it was meant to be quite different. "Honestly, I was going to have a function on the bridge," he revealed. "And then we wanted to do something that felt more rhythmic because we were singing in the rather melancholic verses. So when I entered, I just wanted to juxtapose the other verses and still be on the subject and brag. And exciting and as really inspired by the hip hop-type improvisations in the background and just freer. And she heard it, she said: "I'm cutting this. I love this."
But before Ari could claim the moment as his, it had to be written. And to do that, co-authors had to overcome a literal ocean between them.
"I was literally out of the country and … we were trying to write this over the phone. It was very funny," Parx told us. "I was in Indonesia and it was crazy, time zones. I had a show. And she called me and said: & # 39; We have to bridge this thing & # 39;".
Although the bridges are a risky bet these days, having fallen a bit in disgrace in pop music: "It's something of the past with the way the structure of the songs has evolved," admitted Parx. "But if you are going to make a bridge, it would be better for a moment," the two went to work and made it possible.
"When I heard it again, because Victoria went and finished and recorded the demo voices after we hung up the phone, I was doing it while we were talking on the phone, which is another funny thing because I am like listening to the echo and speakers of I study and everything while in the cabin, "Parx revealed. But you know, I could finally hear Ariana's voice and it was amazing. That bridge is a series of group chat messages and FaceTimes. "
And it was nothing that anyone had any doubt that Ari could do it once she claimed it for herself. "He always had a rhythm, it has always been great, it has always been these things," Parx said of his friend. "And I think the world can only see it. It is easy for me to say it because I have known it since we were 14, 15 years old, but it was very fun for me to be part of the world to see it. At this time."
"I think he was able to give us the opportunity to contribute more of our friendship and the silly side to music," added Monét. "And although she didn't take it too seriously, it ended up being a really great song for her, which, I think, is the most important thing for us because it's just our pure personalities that come out in the form of a song."
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for AG
While the kind of expedited song composition is normal for the course when it comes to Ari and his collaborators, the release of "7 rings,quot; and the rest of the thanks, the next album was remarkably different from everything he had done before.
"The difference with this was that it came out as fast as we created. Usually, if you make a song, there is a complete display that the seal passes through and you have to plan it. There is only one release and videos and all this." So, for this, I think it was a month after we made the song, which is unheard of. Usually, I count back, probably like seven months or something until we hear what we have created in the world, "Monét said." But the way she dropped it particularly & # 39; thanks, then & # 39 ; I think it led her to a new era for her, as an artist, to be free to leave things. And I think & # 39; 7 rings & # 39; He acquired that same personality. let it go ".
And once it was released, it really became a moment. Not only did he give Ari his second No. 1 debut and eventually earned him the Grammy nominations, but he turned the phrase "thank you, I just bought it,quot; into a good faith viral meme. "That was definitely fun, especially that line because it's a big part of our personalities," Parx said. "And, literally, we've seen people who take their hair off in live shows talking about a & # 39; thank you, I just bought it! & # 39;"
"It's very funny and shows how many women feel exactly the same way. Therefore, it's fun to be, in the first place, part of the culture, but mainly as part of the thrust culture, you know? And really say, & # 39; This is what we are doing & # 39; ", he continued. "The three of us who come from completely different environments and everything is in this room and we feel exactly the same. And then we throw it into the world and literally discover that, hey, there are millions of other girls and boys who also just bought some extensions that also they feel exactly the same way. That was really satisfying. "
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for AG
Watching the song explode gave Monét a similar sense of satisfaction. "It's hard to express in words how you feel. But I think it's the closest way to describe it, and I hope it's okay to say it, but it seems you're high," he admitted. "You're at the top of your life and you're like, wow, you can really take your little idea into a room, five people in a studio, and then everyone can hear it. It's crazy to be able to create and make someone really If you like the idea so much and it is like that, it will last forever. Like, I will be able to be like my grandchildren, & # 39; Do you know this old classic & # 39; 7 rings? & # 39; (Laughter) & # 39 39; That was your grandmother and her friends & # 39; ".
And then Grammy came to call.
The song not only obtained its two nominations, but the album in general obtained recognition in the categories of Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year. "I had seen the website a couple of times because I thought, & # 39; Wait, wait, wait, wait & # 39 ;. At first I thought, & # 39; OK, yes, then two categories & # 39;. And I kept scrolling I thought: "Three. Four. What the hell? "Monét said about that November morning." Last year, I was part of the nomination for her, but I think it's different to see my name on it. It is like a different energy. I have & # 39; many Grammys & # 39; on my list of goals. I just hope I can take off some of these. "
"I literally woke up and my mother bought one of my favorite types of champagne, which is also our favorite type of champagne, me, Ariana and Victoria, and a large part of this album in general," Parx said. said. (Veuve Clicquot, for the record.) "So I was already nostalgic and literally woke up early as hell and had that ready for me … That was the perfect way for me to be awake at dawn."
While both writers are flourishing stars in their own right with much to expect in the near future, Parx, whose song "Fight,quot; with Florida Georgia Line is burning the charts, begins his debut tour as headliner on January 31 in his hometown of Dallas, Tx., while Monét will follow his excellent 2019 single "Ass Like That,quot; with a new song and video in February , followed by a larger project this spring that she described to us as inclined "a little more towards the 70s … taking a separate step from the music I wrote for other people a little more and trying to navigate my own sound,quot; They have a great party to attend Sunday night first.
"All we know is that we will be together, but whether we win or not, it will be exciting to be considered. It is exciting to be able to go to this type of event and sit with your friends and have your name mentioned at all among so many other great artists and to be recognized by the Grammy board. So, whether we win or not, we will be excited and we will be together and we will probably have more champagne, "Monét said. "I am sure that once it gets a little closer, the nerves will grow and then, when it happens, we can make the butterflies move away and just celebrate together. Have a good time."
"I can tell you that Clicquot will be involved," Parx added.
We would not expect less.
