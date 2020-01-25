This is exactly how the 7 rings of Ariana Grande were made

The inspiration of the song can come from anywhere.

First love. Heartbreak Social injustices. Bad first dates.

Or, in the case of Ariana GrandeThe great success of "7 rings,quot;, nominated for the Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance in the 62nd Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26, a shopping trip.

It's a story that Ari has told many times since he dropped the Music sound-interpolating the track exactly one year ago. One day in Tiffany and some bottles of champagne led, first, to the purchase of the hardware holder (for his newly single self and six of his closest girls) and then, after an afternoon at the studio, a trap pop killer. that would permeate the culture with its eminently citable letters.

When you hear the superstar tell the story, you may have wondered if it really was that by chance, if a song that would debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 as just the 33rd song in the story could really be written that way quickly. If you did, you certainly would not have been alone.

But, as co-writers Tayla Parx Y Victoria Monét He told E! Exclusive news, in separate interviews before your trip to the Grammys, is exactly how it happened.