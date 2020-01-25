The taking of Vicki Gunvalson at the RHOC exits of her and Tamra Judge

Vicki Gunvalson Y Tamra Judge they are taking a double leap of faith with their sudden departures from The true housewives of Orange County.

Gunvalson, 57, was the most veteran star of Bravo's reality show, as he appeared in the 14 seasons, the last of which marked a diminished role for her. She announced her departure on Friday, considering herself the "OC OG." Judge, 52, was the second most veteran star in the series, and joined her in the third season. She revealed on Saturday that she was leaving.

"It's been 12 wild years. But it's time to move on. I'm sad to leave, but I'm very excited about my future. I love you ❤️ you (peace gesture)," Judge wrote on Instagram, next to a picture of her and her husband Eddie Judge.

"We have shared many good and not so good moments together and it has been the journey of our lives," said Gunvalson, who occasionally fought with Judge on the show. "Thelma and Louise … now where do you want to go?!"

Her fiance Steve Lodge He wrote: "Forward and upward, good luck my friends."

Gunvalson's son-in-law Ryan Culberson commented: "It's time to move to North Carolina!"