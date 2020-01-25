The spirit of Gabriel Martinelli is & # 39; amazing & # 39 ;, says Arsenal chief Mikel Arteta | Soccer news

Last update: 25/01/20 11:03 pm
Mikel Arteta says that Gabriel Martinelli has impressed him with his "incredible,quot; spirit, but warns that Arsenal must protect the 18-year-old.
Martinelli has scored in the last two Arsenal games to bring his account to 10 for the season, becoming the first teenager since Nicolas Anelka to reach double figures for the club in a single campaign.
He has helped fill the void left by suspended captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Arteta says he has been impressed by the Brazilian since he arrived as head coach in December.
"For him there is still a long way," Arteta said of Martinelli. "We have to knock him down. I want him to train with his head down every day and he will slowly start earning praise if he does what he must do every day."
"But it's not about a day or two. I heard a lot of things about Gabi before joining and the moment I saw the training, what they told me before was confirmed."
"I think the way he competes and how brave he is in every decision in that field is very unusual for an 18-year-old."
"His fighting spirit is incredible and is always a threat to the goal."
Martinelli joined the Brazilian team of the lower league Ituano at the beginning of the season and has played 21 times for Arsenal.
Arteta says that the challenge for the Gunners is to help the striker maintain his consistency, saying: "That is the risk and not only for him, but for all of us and for me, the club and the people around him."
"We have to support and protect him. We can't just give him the license to think he can do it every day."
"He needs to play with that freedom where he has the license to do what he wants to do in the field, but with the pressure that he doesn't always have to be the one to do it."
