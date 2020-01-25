The rise of Bob Huggins to tie Adolph Rupp in professional victories has him walking among legends

It is hard to believe how much time has passed since the most difficult moments, but it is reflected in the flourishing total of Bob Huggins' victories.

It's been a little less than 20 years since the Cincinnati Bearcats superstar Kenyon Martin set a simple screen down in a game of the United States Conference Tournament at the Pyramid in Memphis, he tangled his legs with an opponent and He fell with a broken leg that ended his season and Huggins' best chance at an NCAA championship.

It has been more than 17 years since Huggins suffered a heart attack while traveling through the Pittsburgh airport on a recruiting mission, which led him to be treated in an ambulance by a cousin of his friend and rival John Calipari.

Just under 15 years have passed since Huggins' uncomfortable removal as a Bearcats coach, which led to a full season out of business, or he could have overcome this milestone a year ago.

MORE: chaotic college basketball teams deserve your attention

Oh yes, the milestone: on Saturday, with West Virginia's 74-51 victory over Missouri, Huggins tied the great Adolph Rupp in victories as a career coach. This was number 876 for Huggins, compiled during his career at WVU, Kansas State, Cincinnati, Akron and, in fact, Walsh College.

Huggins is tied for seventh place among the coaches in Division I, just one more victory to break the tie with Rupp and three more to reach it, let's take a break here, because it's amazing: Dean Smith. Forward are only Roy Williams, Jim Calhoun, Bob Knight, Jim Boeheim and Mike Krzyzewski.

OMG.

Huggins' perception has changed a lot since his return to West Virginia, and his continued rise through the career coach victory list can only help basketball fans appreciate his greatness.

Huggins has demonstrated the ability to reinvent his teams, adopting the "Press Virginia,quot; style in 2014-15 and now returning to his love for severe midfield defense with a group of mountaineers who were not expected to reach a ton but They are now 16-3, ranked No. 14 in the AP survey and third in the Big 12 Conference behind Baylor and Kansas. West Virginia ranks third in Division I in defense, according to efficiency statistics at KenPom.com.

Huggins is the only one in this neighborhood without an NCAA championship. Of course, he spent most of his career as a coach at conferences outside Broadway, moving from the Metro to the Great Midwest to the United States Conference during his time in Cincinnati. He helped take the Bearcats to the promised land, the Big East, but they moved on without him after he was removed from office in the summer of 2005.

There were too many recent episodes of indiscipline off the court, but it was clear that the movement to replace it had to do with both reputation and any particular incident. Huggins had begun the Cincinnati advance towards the prominence of college basketball by largely recruiting junior college talent, a team loaded with players who reached the Final Four in 1992, just three years after their arrival. Many in the media made fun of this, and its demonstrative and sometimes confrontational style, and Huggins decided not to make a sustained effort to change anyone's perception.

That 2000 season could have done it. A championship can melt a lot of ice. The Cincinnati list of that season was loaded with exceptional young men. Martin was the most obvious example, but also the DerMarr Johnson wing; the guards Kenny Satterfield, Steve Logan and Leonard Stokes; and strikers Pete Mickeal, Jermaine Tate and Ryan Fletcher. Winning a championship with this group was not a block, because it never is, but the Bearcats would have entered the tournament as clear favorites. A single moment changed that.

"My frustration is for the boys," Huggins said that day in Memphis. "I think I will be able to do this much longer and I will have more good teams. This was his chance. I think in life you have very little chance of being special."

He was absolutely right about most of that. He has been able to train many more years and compile a record that is almost astonishing in its breadth. Huggins trained West Virginia for the 2010 Final Four, but the Mountaineers were not up to the challenge presented by the Duke Blue Devils and another devastating injury, this time for forward Da & # 39; Sean Butler, ruined any chance of a miraculous return.

So that championship season is still what separates Huggins from Rupp, Smith, Williams, Calhoun, Knight, Boeheim and Krzyzewski.

It is all there is now.