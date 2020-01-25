The number of deaths from viruses in China increases to 56, with almost 2,000 infected | Coronavirus outbreak news

China extended the drastic travel restrictions on Sunday to contain the spread of a new coronavirus that President Xi Jinping said posed a "serious,quot; threat, as the death toll reached 56 and Shanghai reported its first fatality.

China confirmed 1,975 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus as of January 25, state broadcaster CCTV reported. More than 2,000 people worldwide have been infected.

Plus:

The virus, which is believed to have originated at the end of last year in a seafood market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan that illegally sold wildlife, has spread to Chinese cities such as Beijing and Shanghai, as well as to other places with countries like Singapore, Thailand, Japan, France, the United States and Canada report all cases.

Hubei of China: & # 39; Epicenter & # 39; of the coronavirus

In a worrying sign of containment efforts, Shanghai reported its first death from the virus on Sunday: an 88-year-old man with pre-existing health problems.

China has sealed Wuhan and other cities in Hubei Province, which affects tens of millions of people, and is now extending restrictions to other parts of the country. It also reduced the traditional celebrations of the Lunar New Year, closing the main tourist attractions.

This week, the World Health Organization did not call the outbreak a global health emergency, but some health experts question whether China can continue to contain the epidemic.

Transport restrictions

The outbreak has caused the movements within China to slow down, at a time that is usually China's high travel season.

Beijing health authorities urged people not to shake hands, but to say hello with a traditional cupped hand gesture. The council was sent in a text message that was sent to mobile phone users in the city on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, Canada declared the first "suspected,quot; confirmed case of the virus in a resident who had returned from Wuhan. The patient, a man in his 50s, arrived in Toronto on January 22 and was hospitalized the next day after developing symptoms of respiratory disease, authorities said.

The outbreak has eclipsed the start of the Lunar New Year, which is usually a festive time of the year, with canceled public events and many closed tourist sites. Many people on social media have been asking for a week's vacation to be extended to help prevent further spread of the virus.

Restrictions on the movement intensified with the northern city of Tianjin announcing plans to suspend all shuttle buses between provinces from January 27, the official People's Daily reported on Sunday. It will also stop all group visits, both at home and abroad, starting Monday.

The Lunar New Year is China's largest holiday, but events have been suspended in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus (Mark Schiefelbein / AP Photo)

On Saturday, Hong Kong declared a virus emergency, ruled out celebrations and restricted links to mainland China, while Australia confirmed its first four cases, Malaysia confirmed four and France reported Europe's first cases on Friday.

The United States was organizing a charter flight on Sunday to bring its citizens and diplomats from Wuhan, the central city of China at the epicenter of the outbreak, the Wall Street Journal reported.

School closures

In Hong Kong, with five confirmed cases, the city leader, Carrie Lam, said flights and high-speed train travel between the city and Wuhan would stop. Schools in Hong Kong that are currently on Lunar New Year vacations will remain closed until February 17.

Chinese media reported on Sunday that Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park will be closed from January 26. Shanghai Disneyland, which expected 100,000 visitors daily during the Lunar New Year holidays, has already closed.

The newly identified coronavirus has created alarm because very little is known about it. It can cause pneumonia, which has been fatal in some cases.

It is feared that the transmission may accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel during the holidays, although many have canceled their plans and the airlines and railroads in China are providing full refunds for tickets.

Airports around the world have intensified China's passenger control, although some health officials and experts have questioned the effectiveness of such controls.

In an illustration of how such efforts could ignore the cases, doctors at a hospital in Paris said that two of the three Chinese citizens in France who had been diagnosed with the virus had arrived in the country without showing any symptoms.

A report of infectious disease specialists at Imperial College London said on Saturday that the epidemic "represents a clear and continuous threat to global health," and added: "It is not clear at this time whether it is possible to contain the continuous epidemic in China,quot;.