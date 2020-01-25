The music industry executive says Grammys is full of corruption

A Variety report recently claimed that Taylor Swift would only have one reason when it comes to withdrawing from the Grammy Awards this week. Today it was revealed that the pop star backed off his surprise performance due to accusations of sexism against the Recording Academy.

A source who spoke with the media said that Taylor had every reason to appear at the Grammy Awards this year, including his new album, Lover. In other words, the fact that she was willing to retire at the last minute shows her stance towards the recent scandal.

The problems at the Academy were first reported in the mainstream media on January 16 when it was revealed that Deborah Dugan had been fired after being hired as the first CEO of the Recording Academy.

Deborah was there only five months. Dugan had replaced the former president, Neil Portnow, who, according to her, was accused of rape by a female singer. According to the story, Dugan was fired for "intimidating,quot; other executives, however, she claims that the real reason was that she was disclosing all the details about the alleged corruption.

Rob Kenner, who helped found Vibe magazine, and also voted in the Grammys between 2010 and 2014, said it was always an "open secret,quot; that negotiations were held behind closed doors.

In addition, he also stated that it was important to be careful when classifying the music due to the fact that a more recognized name would easily surpass another album that really fits better in the prescribed category.

According to reports, a music industry publicist explained to the New York Post that there was "favoritism,quot; in all awards ceremonies, however, the Grammys have both "finalism and favoritism." A music industry publicist went on to say that there has always been corruption in the industry, perhaps more than any other industry.

After the dismissal of Dugan, he now plans to file a lawsuit against the Recording Academy, which has been described as a "children's club." Dugan went on to say that he felt he was living in the "Twilight Zone," and he doubts if she would find work again.



