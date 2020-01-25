The most amazing celebrity transformations of the week

How are those resolutions 2020 maintained?
As we move forward in the last week of January (does anyone else feel that this month has felt 88 days?), We might feel a bit unmotivated or exhausted when it comes to the goals we set for the new year. Fortunately, we have some inspirational celebrity fitness trips to details that should help you move forward, including Rebel WilsonThe determination to make the "year of health,quot; the first year of this decade. Do you want to make "positive changes,quot;? That is something we can all support in 2020, right?
While he has been transforming his mind and body through exercise and healthy habits, another star revealed an important change in lifestyle that was news: they stopped consuming alcohol. In addition, the Jonas brothers documented a hilarious transformation in social networks and Jessica Simpson It opened in a way that he had never had before in his last race.
Check out the most famous transformations this week …
Rebel Wilson
2020 is "the year of health,quot; for the Cats Y Perfect tone star and his coach Jono Castaño He revealed on Instagram that he has been putting his money where his mouth is, saying that "he has been putting in the yards 7 days a week."
And in an interview with E! News, Jono detailed Rebel's daily fitness plan: "A typical week will look like this: Day 1: HIIT and mobility, Day 2: weights and endurance, Day 3: HIIT, Day 4: HIIT, Day 5: HIIT and weights, Day 6: rest period, Day 7: HIIT. We focus on many HIIT circuits, but at the same time, focusing on technique and tempo. "
It is about appearing, according to Jono, who said: "The results are consistent."
Kelly Ripa
In a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the beloved presenter of the morning talk show revealed that she stopped drinking after Ryan Seacrest joined the following program Michael StrahanThe dramatic departure of 2017.
While discussing the "wine problem,quot; of the United States, the 49-year-old woman revealed that she had eliminated alcohol from her diet. "They say Americans bought less wine in the last year," he explained. "It is the first fall in a quarter of a century. Now, I think it is because I stopped drinking, that caused this landslide. I have influenced the market. I do not say that I have expelled people. I am saying that I stopped buying wine and that there is a 25 percent decline. "
Ryan was happy to take the credit and said, "I started the show and she stopped drinking. What does that tell you? I don't know … So good or bad?"
Calum scott
In an Instagram post, the "You Are the Reason,quot; star showed her body transformation, posting three shirtless photos she took during her 2018 tour to document her progress.
"This year I will try harder than ever. I always have my weight because I love wine and carbohydrates," he wrote. "But I learned that that's fine. It's about making sure you train hard and eat well, then the goodies are well deserved."
Jessica Simspon
While she already has a stacked and impressive resume, singer and lifestyle businesswoman Jessica is adding author to that list, with the next release of her long-awaited memoirs, Open book. And the mother of three children has already been sharing excerpts that prove that it will be a must read for reading clubs, including her surprising decision to get sober, reflecting on her divorce from Nick Lachey and his rocky romance with John Mayer
But Jessica, 39, will also talk about sexual abuse when she was only 6 years old, Persons reports.
Although initially asked to write an inspirational book about lifestyle, Jessica explained that "she didn't feel comfortable talking about me in a way that wasn't honest … I'm a horrible liar."
The jonas brothers
Just when you thought you wouldn't be able to overcome your hilarious recreation of an icon keeping up with the Kardashians Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas managed to do that, thanks to their latest viral video.
In TikTok, the JoBros returned to their Rock camp days, each returning to their respective character "Connect 3,quot; (ironing bangs, curly wigs and everything), with Joe totally nailing his infamous Shane Gray line: "I don't want to waste my summer in any camp! I am Shane Gray for the love of God! "
Joe captioned the video, "Submitted without comments …" But here is our comment: LOLOLOLOLOL. But also…Camp Rock 3, Please?
Taylor Swift
Taylor not only debuted his highly anticipated Netflix documentary Miss americana At the Sundance Film Festival, she also showed the return of one of her characteristic looks: the hairy balloon!
With side bangs and a few inches cut, the elegant & # 39; do & # 39; Taylor was giving us serious 1989 nostalgia.
