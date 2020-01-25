Home Entertainment The Meek Mill team tried to shoot Nicki Minaj's husband in Beverly...

The Meek Mill team tried to shoot Nicki Minaj's husband in Beverly Hills! (Vine)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Meek Mill and his thugs may be in trouble. A man connected to the Internet and said they threatened to shoot Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, while shopping in Beverly Hills.

The man who revealed the incident is a well-known Los Angeles gangster and rapper named Retch. A quick look at his IG shows Retch with machine guns and bundles of money. It is clear that it is really about that life.

Well, Retch went to IG Live yesterday and explained how he, along with the Meek Mill team, ran over Nicki Minaj's boyfriend in Beverly Hills.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©