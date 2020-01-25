The judge of Tamra leaves the true housewives of Orange County

Grab the scarves!

It's a sad day for Royal Housewives of Orange County fans. On Saturday afternoon, Tamra Judge He revealed that he would no longer return to the Bravo franchise.

"It's been 12 wild years," her Instagram subtitle began, along with a photo of her and her husband, Eddie Judge. "But it's time to move on. I'm sad to leave, but I'm very excited about my future."

She closed her post with: "I love you guys."

Also, a source told E! Exclusive news that he decided not to conclude his story in the next season of the reality television series.

"The producers offered Tamra the opportunity to return to RHOCThe next season of 3 episodes, to conclude their stories and say goodbye to the camera cast, "shared a source." But he rejected the offer and will not return at all. "