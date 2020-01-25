The judge of Tamra leaves the true housewives of Orange County

John Tsiavis / Bravo Media
Grab the scarves!
It's a sad day for Royal Housewives of Orange County fans. On Saturday afternoon, Tamra Judge He revealed that he would no longer return to the Bravo franchise.
"It's been 12 wild years," her Instagram subtitle began, along with a photo of her and her husband, Eddie Judge. "But it's time to move on. I'm sad to leave, but I'm very excited about my future."
She closed her post with: "I love you guys."
Also, a source told E! Exclusive news that he decided not to conclude his story in the next season of the reality television series.
"The producers offered Tamra the opportunity to return to RHOCThe next season of 3 episodes, to conclude their stories and say goodbye to the camera cast, "shared a source." But he rejected the offer and will not return at all. "
The news of the judge's departure comes only one day after his delivery partner, Vicki Gunvalson, made an important announcement about its future in the program.
"It has been an incredible journey for 14 years and I want to thank you all for your support, for your love and for & # 39; helping me & # 39; along the way," said the O.G. housewife said in a statement about his departure.
However, this will not be the last we will see of the reality star. He also shared that he will be working on a new podcast.
"My podcast with Westwood One will launch soon and I will have much more to say about this in Scream with vicki"he explained." I hope you will accompany me on my new trip, so stay tuned. I love all my fans and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience that my family and I will never forget. "
After hearing about his departure, Andy Cohen He shared a moving statement on social media.
"I remember the first meeting I had with Vicki Gunvalson. Occasionally our eyes met when I interrogated the other women, and she winked at me with optimism and effervescence while her two deep dimples shone," he shared. "She winked at me year after year, and always made my heart smile. Vicki is an original, who remained authentic from her Van-freakout family until her last meeting."
He added: "It's very difficult to remain exactly who you are after being on television for so long, but Vicki is unique. Thank you for everything, @vickigunvalson, what a ride. And it's not over."
At this time, he has not yet commented on Tamra's departure.
While the cast of season 15 has not yet been announced for orange county, last year he introduced Tamra, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson Y Braunwyn Windham-Burke.
—Spencer Lupitz Report
