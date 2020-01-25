The roommates, Tekashi 69 and his legal team have been trying their best to get the best possible deal after the charges brought against him. This time, however, his efforts lead him nowhere.

According to NY Daily News, a judge rejected Tekashi 69's request to serve the remainder of his two-year house arrest sentence, and ruled that his crimes were too serious to be left alone.

Tekashi argued in court last week that his celebrity status and his cooperation with the federal government will make the prison extremely difficult and potentially dangerous for him.

Do you think the judge should have accepted the request for 69, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!