The government of Sudan signs a peace agreement with the rebels | Sudan News

%MINIFYHTMLafa564c53609ee270a17076ef2085ab511% %MINIFYHTMLafa564c53609ee270a17076ef2085ab512%

The government of Sudan has signed a peace agreement with the armed group of the Popular Liberation Movement of Sudan – North (SPLM-N) as part of a broader regional peace plan.

The group has been fighting the government since South Sudan gained independence in 2011.

They have demanded self-government in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan regions that border South Sudan.

%MINIFYHTMLafa564c53609ee270a17076ef2085ab513% %MINIFYHTMLafa564c53609ee270a17076ef2085ab514%

Hiba Morgan of Al Jazeera reports.