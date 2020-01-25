The future and Lori Harvey were seen using wedding rings: Steve Harvey reportedly does not approve!

Future and Lori Harvey have made it clear that this is more than an adventure. After reports said the rapper is ready to put a ring on, the two now wear wedding rings.

After Eliza Reign told the public in a protest against her supposed baby daddy who told him she was getting married, it seems she was telling the truth.

Lori shared a boomerang of herself and Taina Williams flaunting her rings with a title titled "Wife's Life." Fans did nothing until Future was also seen with a ring on that finger.

As for whether the two legally tied the knot is unknown, but if it depends on Steve Harvey, his stepdaughter will not walk with her daughter down the aisle in the short term.

In a new Radar Online report, a source says that Steve wants Lori to stay away from the biggest rap playboy.

‘Steve bit his lip through Trey Songz's romance and Diddy's romance and even the commitment to Memphis Depay, but he won't keep quiet with him. The future has a reputation that is hard to ignore. He wants Lori to be careful with these bad boys. "

People have pointed out that the model is doing the exact opposite of what her parents warned her. They feel that she took her father's words "think like a man,quot; literally.

It is not only the fact that Future jumps from woman to woman quickly, but it would also make anyone cautious of being with the star due to their supposed eight children with eight baby mothers.

The last thing that has the host of the show on the edge is the music of Future that is loaded with violent lyrics and fueled by drugs.

Do you think Future and Lori have married?



