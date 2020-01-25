The former Katie Rost of Russell Simmons defends him amid rape accusations: he is not a predator

%MINIFYHTML23ac3e4fbd8e41df6c5fb64183c717ac11% %MINIFYHTML23ac3e4fbd8e41df6c5fb64183c717ac12%

Katie Rost, who calls herself a survivor of #MeToo, has broken her silence about her scandal, insisting she never felt that the 62-year-old man is a "predator" during their time together.

More people come to Russell Simmons& # 39; defense amid complaints of rape and sexual assault against the film's producer. This time, his ex-girlfriend Katie Rost, who is a self-proclaimed survivor of #MeToo, broke his silence about the scandal ahead of Russell.

"I wanted to offer a different point of view because sometimes I think it's a lot," he told Page Six. He went on to say that he felt "complicated" about some of the accusations considering he had his own personal experience with the music executive, whom he called "a playboy and a player" during the time they were together.

"If you're a person too sexual or someone who approaches people … I don't think that means you're a predator," Katie said. "I just wanted to say that I never felt that way about him."

He went on to say: "I always felt that I was a womanizer, that I was someone who was going to become a woman, that I told you that I loved you, but that there was never aggressive or even use as a kind of position of power over me, at least, to my situation ".

Katie even remembered a time when Russell encouraged her to share her story when she accused her ex-husband James Orsini of abuse. "When I was going through all that crap and all the pain when introducing myself as a survivor, Russell told me so firmly: & # 39; Katie, you should write about these things. You have to tell everyone what happened to this pain in your life & # 39; "he explained. "It was such a strong voice that it took my breath away to read that it could fall on fire."

Katie is Russell's second ex who defended him amid the accusations. Before her, Russell's ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons He said in a statement: "I have known Russell for over 25 years. We were close friends, married, divorced and we remain friends, parents and partners throughout the process. These accusations against him do not resemble at all the person I have known throughout that time. I have known that he is a supportive and supportive father and someone who has worked tirelessly to elevate communities deprived of their rights.

In the meantime, "In the registry"It will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, January 25. According to reports, the new documentary will highlight some of the accusers' stories about their experience with the 62-year-old businessman.