The fear of the virus ruins the "happiest day,quot; for millions of Chinese

WUHAN, China – The Lunar New Year festivities were only a few hours away, but instead of helping prepare a cheerful family feast, Chen Yanming was anxious in front of a hospital where his father was being examined for a dangerous new virus.
"Today should be the happiest day of the Chinese people," said Chen, 47, here in Wuhan, the 11 million riverside city in central China, where the outbreak began. “But this disease has destroyed that feeling. He arrived suddenly and unexpectedly. We should have been better prepared.
The emergence of the mysterious coronavirus could hardly come at a worse time for China, turning their biggest vacations into a time of deepest fear, restrictions and frustration.
The virus-like pneumonia-like illness, according to the official count, has affected almost 1,300 people in mainland China. At least 41 people have died, including 15 new deaths in Wuhan reported by officials only on Saturday morning. More than 20 other cases have been confirmed elsewhere, including five in Hong Kong, two in the United States, three in France and, on Saturday, one in Australia.
Hundreds of millions of people in China travel during vacations, which increases the risk of spreading the virus. For many migrant farm workers, the Lunar New Year break is the only opportunity to spend more time with their children. For a growing number of Chinese, it is a time for tourism to Beijing and other cities, or to foreign destinations.
But this year, desperate to contain the disease, the Chinese authorities closed the transport or imposed travel restrictions in 13 cities of Hubei, the province in the center of the outbreak, which monopolized 35 million people.
The streets on the other side of Wuhan were disturbingly empty on Friday, except near the hospitals. The city has been largely closed: departures are mostly blocked, and subways, buses and ferries within Wuhan are suspended. Many residents lined up in hospitals to check the disease or stayed inside, instead of meeting with the family.
At the entrance of the hospital where Ms. Chen was waiting, cars and bicycles arrived with frail older people to be checked. Residents said it had become almost impossible to find taxis after the public transport ban. Doctors and medical workers struggled to cope with the increase in people worried about having symptoms of the virus.
In another hospital that treated possible cases of infection, an old man sat in a wheelchair outside the building. He was too full and not healthy inside, he said. Another patient crossed the street dragging his feet, holding a drip on his arm and his support, so he could stay away from the crowd inside the hospital.
"We will not have a New Year's celebration tonight. There is no humor for that," said Wu Qiang, a middle-aged Wuhan resident who was waiting outside a hospital for news about his son, who had a fever. "I think it's fine, but now even a normal sneeze makes you worry. You start to think that every cough or sneeze can be the virus."
For many families in Wuhan, the Lunar New Year holidays now promise to be a week of anxious waiting, for medical resources and clarity on when they will be free of the virus and will be able to travel.
"The government announced that there were thousands of beds, but there are many people everywhere," said Xiao Hongxia, a Wuhan resident who said her father, Xiao Shibing, was not receiving full attention for what could be the virus disease . In a hospital, he said, "doctors cried because they couldn't do anything."
Thirty of China's 31 provinces and regions have confirmed cases, and two deaths have occurred far from the epicenter of the outbreak, one of them nearly 1,500 miles away. Cases have also been detected in Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Nepal and Taiwan.
Officials at Shanghai Disneyland, one of China's biggest tourist attractions, and the Badaling section of the Great Wall of China, a popular tourist destination north of Beijing, said they would temporarily close as of Saturday.
Beijing canceled public events, including two popular temple fairs, and closed the Forbidden City, the capital's most famous tourist attraction, until further notice. Many cities closed cinemas, bars and coffee shops in an effort to limit the spread of the virus.
Dr. Gauden Galea, the representative of the World Health Organization in Beijing, said in an interview on Friday that thousands of people would probably be infected and that the outbreak could be prolonged.
"My own office is being prepared for several months," said Dr. Galea. "We don't expect it to disappear in several days."
Here in Wuhan, supermarkets seemed well stocked, but some residents said prices had gone up or that fresh fruits and vegetables had become more difficult to buy because many local markets had closed.
More pressing is the shortage of protective gowns, masks, gloves and other equipment to keep medical workers as safe as possible. Supplies have been in short supply in Wuhan under the weight of the epidemic, hospital employees in Wuhan said.
Outside of the No. 4 Hospital in Wuhan, two medical workers who took boxes of protective gowns from a truck said the gowns did not give maximum protection against the virus, but they would have to work because better supplies were lacking. Some doctors and medical workers have bought their own masks for maximum protection because hospitals were falling short, one of them said.
"Shortage of medical supplies, ask for help!" Wuhan Children's Hospital said Thursday in a post about Weibo, a Chinese social network.
The Wuhan government ordered Friday that a new hospital be built in a matter of days to treat the victims.
The hospital, modeled on one built in Beijing for the SARS epidemic in 2003, will have room for 1,000 beds and is expected to be completed by February 3, according to a Local media report published on the Wuhan government website.
Dr. Galea, who visited Wuhan this week before closing, defended how Chinese officials had handled the outbreak, saying they had been transparent in sharing data.
"With the number of cases," he said, "one would expect health systems to stretch."
But online and in interviews, people in China have been unusually critical of their government, arguing that officials are reluctant to reveal bad news that could stain the image of the triumphant progress of the Communist Party.
In posts on Chinese social media platforms, some users asked that Wuhan leaders be fired. Others mocked the failure of the Communist Party's emblematic media to deal with the epidemic urgently on the front page. Most of those posts were quickly deleted.
In a sign to what extent the outbreak has stirred the messages of the Communist Party, the annual Lunar New Year variety show on the main national broadcaster, which generally gives a cheerful face to the party's issues, winked at the crisis.
The program transmitted images of doctors and nurses treating patients, of supply trucks adorned with banners that said, more or less translated, "Van Wuhan!" Chinese government
"For the people of Wuhan, tonight the table must be full of fish and meat dishes," said Ms. Chen. "But with my sick father, we will have some simple dishes."
The reports were contributed by Russell Goldman and Alexandra Stevenson of Hong Kong; Ray Zhong of Shanghai; and Javier C. Hernández from Beijing. Yiwei Wang, Amber Wang, Claire Fu and Lin Qiqing contributed to the investigation.