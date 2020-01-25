The fear of the virus ruins the "happiest day,quot; for millions of Chinese

WUHAN, China – The Lunar New Year festivities were only a few hours away, but instead of helping prepare a cheerful family feast, Chen Yanming was anxious in front of a hospital where his father was being examined for a dangerous new virus.

"Today should be the happiest day of the Chinese people," said Chen, 47, here in Wuhan, the 11 million riverside city in central China, where the outbreak began. “But this disease has destroyed that feeling. He arrived suddenly and unexpectedly. We should have been better prepared.

The emergence of the mysterious coronavirus could hardly come at a worse time for China, turning their biggest vacations into a time of deepest fear, restrictions and frustration.