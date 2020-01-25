The end of the nation-state | Europe

As the world worried earlier this month about the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani by US drones in Iraq and the possibility of World War III exploding, an important anniversary went almost unnoticed. One hundred years ago, this month, the League of Nations was created, the first supranational organization formed by national states charged with maintaining peace.

Perhaps it is quite ironic that this anniversary has been marked by the extrajudicial killing of an Iranian man by US forces in a third sovereign country: Iraq.

What were Soleimani, an Iranian general and the US forces in Iraq doing?

The United States is an empire with military bases throughout the world; Its main ally, Israel is a colony of European settlers planted in the heart of the Arab and Muslim world by the British and now protected by the United States. Iran is a regional power that directs power forces in countries such as Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Palestine and Yemen.

Both the US UU. As Iran goes beyond its borders, ignoring the sovereignty of nation-states and doing whatever they want, regardless of the will of these nations or their best interests.

No major power stays where the postcolonial fictional boundaries tell them to be. Saudi Arabia is in Yemen, France is in Mali, Russia is in Syria, Kenya is in Somalia, Iran is in Iraq and the United States is worldwide. What is the point of all these borders that President Donald Trump wants to turn into formidable walls? How do global corporations and American fighter planes cross the border they want, but people must risk their lives to get to a place where they would like to live?

One hundred years after the creation of the League of Nations, we must look back and ask what happened to the nation-states, sovereignty and the world of post-colonial borders that several colonial agreements drew at that time.

The monopoly of violence.

The weakness of the nation-state and the lack of respect for sovereignty is not a recent phenomenon.

In fact, I would say that by the time Scottish economist Adam Smith wrote his Wealth of Nations in 1776, wealth was no longer national and the condition of coloniality had turned the very idea of ​​a nation-state into a mere need for accounting on which national languages, national cultures and national policies overlapped.

The idea of ​​"the West,quot; became a category of civilization to separate the alleged centers of capitalist modernity from its colonial peripheries, which came to be seen as "the rest." The ideological fabrication of Islamic, Chinese or Indian civilizations were all orientalist projects to corroborate the centrality of "Western civilization,quot; as the ideological cornerstone of the Eurocentric world order.

But what we are experiencing today is no longer based on the great narratives of European linear modernity or the global triumph of the condition of coloniality, terms and conditions through which we had understood much of our current history.

The usual Weberian conceptualization of the "state,quot; as an entity with a monopoly on violence that requires a certain degree of moral legitimacy is no longer operational.

Nations have little or no confidence in their states: states use, abuse and mistreat their own nations and others on their way to chat in the country club called "the United Nations,quot;, the successor to the League of Nations .

In other words, we see illegitimate states that exercise absolute and brutal power over their own nations and nations abroad without taking into account the old imaginary limits that the Eurocentric order traced around national states.

What are the consequences of the collapse of the very idea of ​​the "nation-state,quot;, when states have little or no demand for a national basis for their sovereignty?

From the works of Georges Sorel to Max Weber, Walter Benjamin, Frantz Fanon and Giorgio Agamben, we have understood violence in politically or philosophically appeased terms.

From the fierce ISIL fighters to the categorical contempt of the US military for civilian casualties under Trump's presidency, the nature of the violence has now drastically altered in physically purer and more naked forms.

As the ruling states become killing machines that attack nations, this pure violence is unleashed in a naked life, a life stripped of its biographical dignity, stripped of civic protections and dispossessed of its rights.

Whether in airports or refugee camps, in shopping centers or maquiladoras or recently in consulates, the vicious state, its vigilance arm and its capitalist impulse are mercilessly stripping their holiness and freedom.

The brutal and brutal murder of Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi security officers at the Istanbul consulate is the most vivid case of the naked body of citizens available to their ruling states.

Total states

Both violence and naked life are subjects of the total state, its epitome that I see in the outfit that calls itself the Islamic State (IS), wave Islamic State of Iraq and Levante (ISIL), or the Islamic State from Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

ISIL is a completely modern state: that it is crossing colonial borders does not mean that it is a caliphate. Instead, it is a perfect picture of a total state based on pure violence directed at naked lives.

The ISIL as historical genealogy and theoretical prototype exposes pure violence and naked life and the total and totalizing nature at the root of all states. It is emblematic of our political truth today: a state without a nation in itself that dismantles the very idea of ​​the nation state.

Whether the militarized police in Brazil are killing the protesters with impunity, the militia army of the Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad massacring hundreds of thousands of civilians, the ruthless security forces in the Philippines who are judges, jurors and executioners of all Suspicious drugs criminals, or the United Kingdom mass surveillance regime that reaches the most intimate details of private and family life, intelligence agencies in the US. UU., Israel and Iran that execute foreign murder programs, ISIL appears as double of all states, and its true nature

ISIL was born in specific historical circumstances, by the combined forces of the invasion and occupation of the United States and the subsequent unbalalisation of the Iraqi state and the brutal repression of al-Assad against peaceful demonstrations against his bloody government in Syria.

ISIL was and continues to be the bete noire of all the states in the world that want to defeat it (USA in particular) and yet ISIL is their alter ego.

With its rise, ISIL declared the formal end of the nation-state by demonstrating how all states were essentially a hidden ISIL, a total state without legitimate claim of any national sovereignty.

The final destiny of the nations.

Today, the fate of nations is completely decoupled from the vagaries of states that impose false claims. The case of Palestine, in which a European garrison state without a native nation rules over a native nation that lacks a state is the most vivid example of the total and final separation between nations and states.

All other ruling states from one end of the Arab and Muslim world to the other are similar to Israel, ruling over nations that are as violated as the Palestinians.

The brutal struggle for existence has now completely troubled states and let nations navigate the contours of their sovereignty for themselves.

Throughout Asia, Africa and Latin America, revolutions have never been favorable and have never resulted in significant, legitimate and lasting post-colonial states. All these revolutions have been to produce a calamitous state after another. But at the same time, these revolutions have also sharpened the democratic impulses of the nations that have launched them.

The accumulated historical memories of these nations have taught them never to trust or even expect anything remotely similar to a representative democratic state. All these states organize a ridiculous spectacle that they call elections, then stir the most populist, nativist or xenophobic fears and fantasies of the mobs that control and call the result democracy.

The final and complete abandonment of the deception of state representation will free nations from any false presumption and help them claim their sovereignty for themselves.

