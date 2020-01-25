The effects of the coronavirus begin to resonate far from the Wuhan epicenter

WUHAN, China – The repercussions of a mysterious virus that has made hundreds of people sick began to reverberate away from its epicenter in central China on Saturday, when Hong Kong closed its schools for several weeks, Beijing began restricting buses inside and outside the capital, and the country's travel association suspended groups of Chinese tourists who were traveling abroad.

The new measures, in addition to previous travel restrictions that had effectively locked tens of millions of people in Hubei, the Province At the heart of the outbreak, it is certain that they will cushion even more the celebrations of the Lunar New Year, which began on Saturday.

They also came, as China's main leader, Xi Jinping, who had said little publicly about the crisis despite growing criticism of the response, promised Saturday that officials "would be on the frontline to safeguard social stability." .

The virus-related illness has killed at least 42 people and has made more than 1,300 people sick in China, according to official reports. Cases have been confirmed in all provinces and autonomous regions of China, except in one, in at least 10 other countries, as the virus has spread to Europe, the United States and, more recently, Australia.