The effects of the coronavirus begin to resonate far from the Wuhan epicenter

WUHAN, China – The repercussions of a mysterious virus that has made hundreds of people sick began to reverberate away from its epicenter in central China on Saturday, when Hong Kong closed its schools for several weeks, Beijing began restricting buses inside and outside the capital, and the country's travel association suspended groups of Chinese tourists who were traveling abroad.
The new measures, in addition to previous travel restrictions that had effectively locked tens of millions of people in Hubei, the Province At the heart of the outbreak, it is certain that they will cushion even more the celebrations of the Lunar New Year, which began on Saturday.
They also came, as China's main leader, Xi Jinping, who had said little publicly about the crisis despite growing criticism of the response, promised Saturday that officials "would be on the frontline to safeguard social stability." .
The virus-related illness has killed at least 42 people and has made more than 1,300 people sick in China, according to official reports. Cases have been confirmed in all provinces and autonomous regions of China, except in one, in at least 10 other countries, as the virus has spread to Europe, the United States and, more recently, Australia.
Among the most recent victims in China was a 62-year-old ear, nose and throat specialist, who died Saturday, according to state media. The state television network said the doctor had been on the "front line,quot; of the outbreak, despite retiring from a Wuhan hospital in March 2019.
And officials from the southern city of Hechi said on Saturday that a 2-year-old girl suffering from the coronavirus had been admitted to a hospital, becoming the youngest person known to be infected.
In a sign of how the coronavirus has shaken China, Mr. Xi called a meeting of Communist Party leaders on Saturday to try to stop the outbreak.
"We are sure we can win in this battle to overcome the epidemic," Xi said, according to a summary of his comments from the state media, offering some of his most extensive comments to date on the crisis.
Mr. Xi requested that greater efforts be made to provide medicines and other supplies to the affected areas. The shortage has angered doctors and medical workers, particularly in Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei, where the outbreak began. Hospitals have issued pleas for donated supplies.
Party leaders also asked to send patients with severe symptoms to designated medical units. A new field hospital is supposed to be built in Wuhan at the beginning of next month, and Saturday's board suggests that more hospitals can be built or modified to treat only the outbreak.
The leaders also ordered railway stations, airports and ports to intensify measures to deter the spread of the virus, through ventilation, disinfection and body temperature controls.
But the official response so far has caused sharp reprimands in social networks, where people wonder if the authorities are accurately reporting the number of cases or if they are doing enough to stop the outbreak. In particular, people have denounced the perceived indifference of local, provincial and even national authorities.
“Where is that person? It is not on the front line, ”wrote a user on Weibo, a platform similar to Twitter, in an apparent reference to Mr. Xi.
The state media have kept a steady pace of positive news about the outbreak, praising the sacrifices of the respondents and the common people. But there was little doubt that the disease had derailed the celebrations of the Lunar New Year, the longest holiday period and busiest in the country.
The travel restrictions previously imposed on Wuhan and 12 nearby cities have involved 35 million people. Wuhan further tightened his restrictions on Saturday, with a ban on most vehicle traffic in the city center.
The restrictions also began to extend well beyond Wuhan: in Beijing, the city government said it would stop all interprovincial buses from Sunday, which would limit road trips to the capital.
The China travel agency association said it would suspend all tourism groups and sell packages of flights and hotels for citizens heading abroad, starting Monday. Groups that were already on their trips were allowed to continue, with the directive that travelers' health be closely monitored.
The measure to cut group trips could have a domino effect in all countries that depend on Chinese tourists. While China is now home to an increasingly sophisticated population ready to attack tourist routes on their own, a large number of Chinese do not feel comfortable traveling abroad unless they are with a group.
New measures were also imposed in Hong Kong, where its leader, Carrie Lam, declared a health emergency. Five patients with coronavirus connected to Wuhan are being treated in Hong Kong, and it is suspected that more than 100 more have viral pneumonia.
Lunar New Year celebrations are being canceled in Hong Kong, schools will remain closed until mid-February and the Hong Kong Marathon has been suspended. The city also suspends flights and train services to Wuhan.
Investigators studied a family in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, five of whom had traveled to Wuhan and two of whom had come into contact with an infected relative in a hospital there. Tests performed after the family flew home found that six members had the coronavirus, including one that had not gone to Wuhan.
An infected family member, a child, had no symptoms, suggesting that people with the virus could be spreading it without knowing they have it, the study found.
"It shows that this new coronavirus can be transferred from person to person, in a hospital, in a family home and also in an interurban environment," said Yuen Kwok-yung, author of the study, in an interview. "This is exactly what makes this new disease difficult to control."
The US embassy said Saturday that all US employees at its consulate in Wuhan have been ordered to leave. The United States government is organizing a charter flight to evacuate US diplomats and citizens on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the plan.
For people in the United States with close ties to China, the outbreak has brought concern, disappointment and scrutiny. Some Chinese-Americans have had their Lunar New Year plans suspended, as travel schedules for next week and more are interrupted.
However, Chinese-Americans have been quick to send help to their friends and family in China.
Sean Shi of Issaquah, Washington, said he sent several boxes of masks to China in a friend's luggage, hoping they could communicate with friends in the Wuhan area. Later in the day, Mr. Shi returned to a hardware store and bought another 46 masks for some of his former classmates at Wuhan University.
"We understand that it is a difficult situation there: panic, equipment shortage," Shi said. "We realized that the situation is very serious, more serious than we thought."
Christopher Buckley reported from Wuhan and Tiffany May from Hong Kong. The reports were contributed by Steven Lee Myers, Vivian Wang, Raymond Zhong, Carlos Tejada, Rick Gladstone, Mike Baker, Jeffrey E. Singer and Elian Peltier. Yiwei Wang and Claire Fu contributed to the investigation.