That has led to a culture of what Elizabeth J. Perry, an academic at Harvard University, has called "guerrilla governance," in which the results take precedence over the procedure or accountability, and in the that all are leaders for themselves.

This approach is considered crucial to allow China to lift hundreds of millions of citizens out of poverty and turn itself into a global backward country in global energy.

But it can be disastrous when it comes to managing health and environmental problems.

Diseases and pollution do not respect provincial or municipal borders. And because of the way they spread, a unified national policy is often needed to prevent or stop them, something for which guerrilla governance is not adequate.

"It is very difficult to unite to create a clear action plan," said Mr. Yasuda, adding that, for any health or environmental regulation to work, "you want it to be standardized, you want it to be transparent, you want it to be transparent,quot; . to be responsible ".

But China's system dismisses those concerns, sometimes with a disastrous effect.

In the mid-2000s, Beijing demanded a drastic increase in milk production. When industrial farms failed to meet their objectives, officials recruited a large number of rural farmers. Some of the farmers, who struggled to meet their quotas, diluted the milk and then added an industrial chemical known as melamine to fool the quality sensors. Contaminated milk poisoned thousands of babies.

Experts fear that a similar regulatory failure has allowed the coronavirus outbreak: the long-standing inability to clean so-called wet markets, which are full of live and dead, domesticated and wild cattle. Although the cause of the outbreak is still being studied, Wuhan's wet market is considered the main suspect.

Markets have long been considered a major threat to public health, particularly as a vector for transmitting diseases from animals to humans. And they are a lesson about the dangers of mosaic, decentralized regulations like China: although some markets are more guarded than others, all that is needed is to cause an outbreak.