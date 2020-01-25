The beginning of Jimmy Butler All-Star snub a "joke," says Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra | NBA News

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra suggested that the All-Star voting should leave the positions after Jimmy Butler missed a starting point.

One day after the NBA revealed the February 16 Star Game headlines, two guards and three strikers from each conference, Spoelstra questioned why the league still has players broken down by positions in the voting process for the incumbents. .

The Heat striker, Butler, fell short in the search for one of the three places on the East court, but received more votes from fans than Kemba Walker and received more votes from the media and teammates than the other headline of the East Guard, Trae Young of Atlanta.

"It's a joke that it isn't," Spoelstra said about Butler. "Hopefully this will change things in the future."

But beginners still decide by having players, fans and media vote for groups where candidates are grouped by position.

"I am very confused by that," Spoelstra said. "I just think it's ridiculous that we continue in these outdated positions. So who can say what position Jimmy is? Does it matter? … These are such outdated labels. I feel we moved from that years ago."

Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers also expressed surprise that Butler was not a starter, especially when considering Miami entered Friday as the second best team in the Eastern Conference.

"There are no positions and that is the way the game should be played anyway, in my opinion," Rivers said. "Four, 3s, 2s, 1s, we just call them players. We don't call them guards or strikers anymore. We just put them in places and the more players you can do to do various things, the better your team will be." "

Rivers said he wasn't even sure what the process is for choosing entrees. When the player was told that the vote plays a role in the process, Rivers expressed his disbelief.

"That should stop," Rivers said, laughing. "I'll just say that from the beginning … Are the players voting? Wow. I take submarines very seriously. Actually I do it because it's important for some of the boys."

Rivers added that he could not believe that Antetokounmpo, who received more votes from the players than anyone else in this year's Star vote, was rejected by 32% of his own colleagues in the league.

"The boys vote for their friends and the boys also vote personally," Rivers said. "That would be my guess."

