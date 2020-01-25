Terry Gilliam calls Monty Python & # 39; Endangered Species & # 39; after the death of Terry Jones

%MINIFYHTMLa37de42b97843d1ab6e969f7fcbedc3911% %MINIFYHTMLa37de42b97843d1ab6e969f7fcbedc3912%

The director of & # 39; Zero Theorem & # 39; Remember how people often confused him with the late Terry Jones because of his first shared name, joking that & # 39; is not yet dead & # 39 ;.

Terry Gilliam has been hit hard by the death of his Monty Python colleague Terry Jones, since it means that one third of the comedy company has already passed away.

Jones died at 77 on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 after a battle with dementia, becoming the second star of the group to die, after Graham Chapman He lost his battle against cancer with only 48 years in 1989.

Talking to the host of the UK chat program Graham NortonGilliam expressed his sadness at the death of his friend and noted that the Python team is now missing two of his number.

"Pythons are now even more endangered species: a third of us are gone," he says. "He was an extraordinary, incredible and wonderful human being."

However the "12 monkeys"The director could not resist a joke, revealing that people often confused him with Jones because of their common names.

"Because they both called us Terry, there was confusion and people confused us; what Terry had done blamed me and vice versa," he continues.

"Now that Terry left us, I want to make something very clear," he adds, before revealing a printed shirt with the words "I'm not dead yet."

The other three remaining pythons have also paid tribute to Jones, with Michael Palin calling his late friend "one of the funniest writers-artists of his generation" Eric Idle praising him for the "wonderfully funny moments he gave us", and John cleese calling the work of the comedian, writer and director in the movie Monty Python "Brian's life"" perfection ".

Norton's chat with Gilliam will air on BBC One on Friday, January 24, 2020.