Terry Crews says he didn't experience the same racist atmosphere as Gabrielle Union in & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39; -Gabrielle Union responds

Well, Roomies, now you know that it is not easy to be a black person in any workplace, especially being a black woman. If you remember, Gabrielle Union talked about her problems as a black woman in the entertainment industry, and specifically, her experience working on "America & # 39; s Got Talent,quot;, and Terry Crews also had something to say!

Just a few weeks ago, Gabrielle went to Twitter, expressing that she was no longer part of the AGT team, and talked about the toxic and racist environment in which she was forced to work. Well, Terry Crews, who is still employed in the program. , he says differently.

Terry says he didn't have the same experience as Gab. In fact, he says AGT is "the most diverse place I've been in my time in entertainment."

"I cannot speak for sexism because I am not a woman, but I can speak on behalf of any comments of racism that was never my experience in AGT," he says. "In fact, it was the most diverse place where I have been in my 20 years in entertainment. The 10 best acts were Asian, women, older, young, black, white, everything was in the gamete.

Well, Gabrielle had some things to say in response to Terry's comments, and turned to Twitter to express herself.

Maaaaaan … We all agreed to let the investigation be completed before speaking, but if we do this … ohhhhh baby let's gooooooooooo! – Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 24, 2020

Can anyone ask abt what happens to all the diversity people talk about BEHIND THE SCENES? Like, legitimate … where the hell is all that diversity in production though homie? In decision making, who controls the fate of diversity in front of the camera? – Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 24, 2020

Why did someone get up happily on television and tell lies that NO ONE disputed … But we already know that. https://t.co/8MAfmzSgmI – Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 24, 2020