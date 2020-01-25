Teen and his father are killed by Afghan forces

KABUL, Afghanistan – The Afghan government said Saturday that it was investigating the fatal shooting of Afghan soldiers of a teenage girl and her father in Kandahar province, amid the complaints of residents that security forces have been accused for years of extrajudicial executions and other abuses.
The 17-year-old girl was picking vegetables for dinner in the fields near her home in the Shah Wali Kot district in Kandahar when she was killed by soldiers, said Khalil Ahmad Mujahid, a member of the Kandahar Parliament.
"The family looked for the girl all night and found her body in their lands the next day," Mujahid said.
When his father took his body to the gates of the army base in the village in southern Afghanistan the next day, he also ended up dead, authorities said. His relatives went to the base to protest and seek an explanation, but the soldiers opened fire inexplicably and also wounded his uncle, Mujahid said.
It was not clear why the girl was shot. Officials have kept their lips closed on even the most basic details, once again expressing concern over a pattern of lack of responsibility after Afghan forces have been accused of abuses against civilians during the war of years.
A spokesman for the Ministry of Defense of Afghanistan said he was investigating the episode and could not provide details. Bahir Ahmadi, spokesman for the governor of Kandahar, said a delegation headed by the head of the Afghan army, General Bismillah Waziri, had arrived in Kandahar province on Friday to investigate the shooting.
Local officials, as well as rights defenders, struggled to pin down the exact details of the tragedy. It happened in Kondelan, near the combat fronts between the Taliban and government forces. Telephones rarely work there.
“There is only one military base of the army; no other government presence in the area, "said Fazel Mohammad Gharib Shah, governor of the Shah Wali Kot district.
With much of the attention focused on the Taliban atrocities, with a large number of civilians killed in militant bombings, rights activists have repeatedly expressed concern over a simultaneous culture of impunity among Afghan forces.
The most frequent accusations have been against elite units of the country's intelligence agency that are closely advised by the Central Intelligence Agency. His raids have often resulted in civilian deaths, causing protests and outrage. But relatives of the victims say they rarely receive justice.
Mehrabuddin Suleymankhel, a relative of a family who lost four members, including a small child, during a raid by CIA-backed units in the eastern province of Khost 2018, said that not only has there been no responsibility for that raid, but that Another family member has remained in custody of the same forces for months without an explanation.
Razo Khan, one of the brothers of the detainees who has been in Kabul knocking on government doors for answers, has threatened to burn in protest if justice is not done.
Afghanistan's new human rights chief, Shaharzad Akbar, has called for a renewed focus on justice for victims of abuse from all sides of the war.
"The issue of justice is not only related to the Taliban," Ms. Akbar, who was appointed president of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission last July, told a local newspaper.
“All parties, including the Taliban, must be held accountable. For the Human Rights Commission, it doesn't matter if the civilians were victims of explosions and suicide bombings of the Taliban, or victims of US airstrikes and the Afghan government's special forces. All are victims, and their voices need to be heard. ”
Mujib Mashal contributed reports.