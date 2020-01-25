Teen and his father are killed by Afghan forces

KABUL, Afghanistan – The Afghan government said Saturday that it was investigating the fatal shooting of Afghan soldiers of a teenage girl and her father in Kandahar province, amid the complaints of residents that security forces have been accused for years of extrajudicial executions and other abuses.

The 17-year-old girl was picking vegetables for dinner in the fields near her home in the Shah Wali Kot district in Kandahar when she was killed by soldiers, said Khalil Ahmad Mujahid, a member of the Kandahar Parliament.

"The family looked for the girl all night and found her body in their lands the next day," Mujahid said.

%MINIFYHTML1427290467d03c32028cbb72119a171f13% %MINIFYHTML1427290467d03c32028cbb72119a171f14%

When his father took his body to the gates of the army base in the village in southern Afghanistan the next day, he also ended up dead, authorities said. His relatives went to the base to protest and seek an explanation, but the soldiers opened fire inexplicably and also wounded his uncle, Mujahid said.