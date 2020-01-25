Taylor Swift shares what made her fall in love with Joe Alwyn in the new Netflix documentary

%MINIFYHTMLe3c491c183c42ab77fd901709df2e8f011% %MINIFYHTMLe3c491c183c42ab77fd901709df2e8f012%

Taylor Swift seems very happy and in love with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, but people rarely hear much about their relationship since the singer prefers to keep her private. And it makes a lot of sense! After all, Taylor has been in many very public romances and they never finished well.

Even so, Taylor was open to telling the world what made her fall in love with him and also what he brings to his life in his documentary entitled Miss American.

As fans may know, the two started dating in the fall of 2016, but they kept everything a secret, only family and friends knew it.

%MINIFYHTMLe3c491c183c42ab77fd901709df2e8f013% %MINIFYHTMLe3c491c183c42ab77fd901709df2e8f014%

The relationship was only publicly revealed in the summer of 2017, so almost a year later!

At that time, they were caught by the camera having coffee on a balcony.

Now, in her new Netflix documentary, Taylor shares what exactly attracted her to him and there is no doubt that fans are excited to learn more about their seemingly perfect relationship since she has barely revealed anything about it before.

The superstar mentioned that she is able to give her a "wonderful, normal and balanced kind of life."

Not only that, but he even mentioned that he was there for her, emotionally helping her after all the drama with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian in 2016.

Joe appears briefly in two scenes in the documentary, but no more than that, since she still wants to keep her relationship away from the public eye.

But as little as she presented it, the footage is still very sweet!

Ad

A scene shows Taylor kissing her boyfriend's hand while in a car and the second is when she runs into his arms after one of her concerts and then walks behind the scenes. Aww … Aren't they just the cutest couple?



Post views:

4 4