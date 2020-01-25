Taylor Swift cancels Grammys surprise performance due to an alleged sexism scandal

Followers of the Recording Academy controversy know that the Grammys have experienced many problems in recent months, especially after it was revealed that Deborah Dugan was fired just one week before the Grammys began.

Dugan, after the termination of his employment, issued a statement alleging that the Academy was simply firing it as a way of diverting attention from the "illegal,quot; activity that occurs behind closed doors at the Recording Academy.

Later, several publications alleged that the former president of the organization, Neil Portnow, was accused of rape by a female singer. This may have something to do with the cancellation of Taylor Swift's performance at the Grammy Awards this Sunday.

In addition, it was revealed that Taylor will not go to the Grammy Awards. Reportedly, it was never publicly argued that Taylor would act there, however, experts said he was going to perform a "feminist anthem."

As most know, Taylor has been nominated in three different categories this year, including the Song of the Year for her song, "Lover." Swift, in his new song, asks if he would have had to work so hard on his music. career if it had been a man.

Variety was the first to reveal that Taylor was leaving the ceremony, stating that his cancellation was "silent." As previously reported, Swift stopped at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday night to see the premiere of his new documentary Netflix, Miss Americana.

Variety says his flight from Park City to return to Los Angeles generated rumors that he was needed for the Grammy Awards. Followers of the Recording Academy controversy know that it began for the first time in 2018 when former President Neil Portnow said women needed to "step up,quot; to receive more recognition from the Academy.

A firestorm began in the media and social networks and Neil's employment in the organization was in danger. He continued working there until his contract expired.



