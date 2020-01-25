Taylor Swift cancels Grammy performance after corruption and allegations of rape cover-up

%MINIFYHTML82b73130311cbdecd75b39f3970c7de911% %MINIFYHTML82b73130311cbdecd75b39f3970c7de912%

The singer of & # 39; Lover & # 39; is supposed to she will interpret her feminist anthem that would have pointed to the Recording Academy given the rampant accusations of corruption and sexual assault.

Taylor Swift He was supposed to take the stage at the next 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26. However, it has now been announced that the singer of "You Need to Calm Down" has just canceled the presentation.

Taylor's performance was not announced because it is supposed to be a surprise. It is rumored that it was originally programmed to perform his latest single "The Man" from his seventh studio album "Lover."

With his feminist anthem, he would have received a powerful blow at The Recording Academy as the organization is currently facing its suspended female president, Deborah Dugan. "I'm so tired of running, as fast as I can / I wonder if it would come faster, if it were a man / And I'm so sick of them, coming towards me again / Because if I were a man, then I would be the man", He said his letter.

The Recording Academy was hit with some serious accusations. Dugan accused officials of fixing nominations and covering up accusations of rape against his predecessor Neil Portnow. He also claimed that she was sexually harassed by attorney general Joel Katz.

Public Enemy& # 39; s Chuck D He also criticized the Academy, claiming that Dugan was punished for trying to bring changes to the organization. "As always, a group of ignorant white men, fed on testosterone, generally old, stop progress and ruin it. The same old bulls," he wrote on Instagram. "They want to keep the status quo and make sure things like Hip Hop remain the poster of their f ** kery."

Public Enemy once boycotted the Grammys for refusing to "recognize a new art form called Hip Hop / Rap."

In April of this year, the group will receive an award for the Academy's trajectory, but Chuck D said he had to "haggle" with the Academy.