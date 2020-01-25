Tamra Judge leaves RHOC only one day after Vicki Gunvalson

It seems that the true housewives of Orange County are falling like flies. Tamra Judge is the last to reveal that she will no longer be part of the franchise.

After Tamra was offered a degradation in the Bravo program, he decided to leave on his own terms. The announcement came through Instagram.

He published a photo of her and her husband with a legend that said: "12 wild years have passed." But it's time for him to move on. I am sad to leave, but I am very excited about my future. I love you ❤️ you ’

Judge also spoke with People Magazine, where he gave them an exclusive about their decision.

‘It has been a wild journey, and after all these years, I look forward to life away from the cameras. I was offered the opportunity to return to the show in a limited role, but I would prefer to walk away on my own terms. "

She added that her husband and children are extremely happy with their departure. Tamra wanted to especially thank her fans for being there for her on the road.

This happens only one day after Vicki Gunvalson announced that he will not return in season 15 of RHOC.

In an Instagram post, Vicki wrote: ‘I will always be the OC OG, but it's time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County. It has been an incredible journey for 14 years and I want to thank you all for your support, for your love and for "helping me,quot; along the way. I have been working on new projects that will be exciting, motivating and inspiring. My podcast with Westwood One will launch soon and I will have much more to say about this on "Whoop it with Vicki,quot;. I hope you will accompany me on my new trip, so stay tuned. I love all my fans and I want to thank Bravo and Evolution for this incredible experience that my family and I will never forget. "

