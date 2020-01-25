Surviving members of The Doors gather for a charity concert for the homeless

%MINIFYHTMLc9019544e46a5770f0c44f4c2cd8764b11% %MINIFYHTMLc9019544e46a5770f0c44f4c2cd8764b12%

WENN / Sheri Determan

Together with Krist Novoselic, from Nirvana, and the son of Willie Nelson's guitarist, Micah Nelson, John Densmore and Robby Krieger perform at the inaugural Homeward Bound concert.

Up News Info –

The doors stars John densmore Y Robby krieger He organized a long-awaited meeting in Los Angeles on Thursday night (January 23) to raise funds for a local charity for the homeless.

Rock veterans joined the stage for Nirvana& # 39; s Krist Novoselic Y Willie nelsonson of the guitarist Micah Nelson for the inaugural Homeward Bound concert, a fundraiser for the nonprofit organization People Assisting the Homeless.

The group performed The Doors classics with a rotating list of singers, including Fitz and the tantrums& # 39; Michael Fitzpatrick, Ingrid Michaelson, Haley reinhart, Jason Mraz, Phillip PhillipsY Maddie poppe, all standing for the end Jim Morrison.

"Our singer is in Paris," joked Densmore, referring to the fact that Morrison, who died in 1971, was buried in Pere Lachaise cemetery.

Densmore and Krieger last arrived on stage together for a full show two decades ago. Krieger also hit the road with another late bandmate from The Doors, Ray Manzarekwhen they formed The doors of the 21st century (also known as Riders of the Storm) at the beginning of the new century. Densmore, who challenged the initial name of his group, was never part of the band.