Summary of League Two and summary: Swindon moves two clear points at the top | Soccer news







Swindon moved two clear points at the top of Sky Bet League Two after an excellent 3-0 victory at home against Port Vale.

The Robin began the level of the day in points with Exeter, but had a superior goal difference to sit on the top before accumulating more pressure on their rivals with a convincing victory.

Diallang Jaiyesimi's excellent effort from the edge of the area, which hit Leon Legge on the road, put Swindon forward in the 41st minute before Hallam Hope marked his debut with the goal of doubling his break lead.

Michael Doughty, who shone completely, closed the points with a good 25-yard free kick on the hour mark.

Exeter they remain their closest challengers despite a drab goalless draw at home against Colchester, with the Greeks extending their undefeated streak to 11 League Two games.

Colchester's point, their ninth draw in an undefeated sequence of 15 games, was enough to move them to fifth place in the table.

Plymouth rose to the last place of automatic promotion courtesy of a 2-1 win in trouble Stevenage, which was delayed in the second half due to reflector failure.

Byron Moore put Plymouth forward just two minutes from the second half after placing the George Cooper calculation rule pass.

The game was halted for more than eight minutes due to the failure of the reflector, but it did not affect the visitors since Ryan Hardie doubled his lead in the 77th minute.

Charlie Carter halved the deficit for the hosts and, despite 13 minutes of detention time, Stevenage could not find an equalizer when they fell at the foot of the Football League after Morecambe & # 39; s 1-1 draw with Cambridge.

Adam Phillips fired Morecambe forward in the 46th minute, but Harvey Knibbs (68) rescued a point for Cambridge with a short-range finish.

Macclesfield they moved six points above Stevenage after a 2-1 win back Green Forest.

Carl Winchester fired Forest Green in the 17th minute, but Joe Ironside took Macclesfield's level in the second half.

Corey O & # 39; Keeffe was fired with 10 minutes left, but despite his numerical disadvantage, Macclesfield snatched the three points through Arthur Gnahoua's late goal.

Carlisle He eased his fears of descent with his first home victory since November against Waltz.

Left-back Nick Anderton marked his debut with the goal of putting Carlisle ahead before his advantage doubled with Ryan Loft's header, with the ball out of Liam Roberts.

Mat Sadler withdrew one for the Saddlers, but Chris Beech's team held on to the 2-1 win.

Leyton Guide celebrated naming the west stand in honor of his late boss Justin Edinburgh with a 2-1 success over Newport.

Ryan Haynes's own goal put Orient ahead before Ruel Sotiriou sealed the victory in the 89th minute. Jamille Matt grabbed a consolation of downtime for the County.

Mansfield secured his third win of the season in the local league by relieving previous play-off contenders Bradford 3-0 at the One Call Stadium.

Ollie Palmer scored twice while inspiring Crawley to a 3-2 victory at home to Grimsby, Crewe fell to the fourth in the table after a 2-2 draw in Scunthorpe Y Oldham they recorded their fourth consecutive stalemate in the league in a 1-1 draw in Salford.