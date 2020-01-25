Street Dancer 3D opens to decent numbers at the box office

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are back on the big screen with another cracker from a dance drama: Street Dancer 3D. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film is about an international dance battle facing teams from India and Pakistan for the title





Released yesterday across the country, Street Dancer 3D received good reviews from the audience. Well-choreographed dance sequences, emotional dialogue, the movements of Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi and the chemistry of Varun and Shraddha, the audience took the high entertainment ratio of the film. Going to theaters in large numbers, Street Dancer opened to decent numbers at the box office. Released on more than 3700 screens across the country, the film earned Rs. Rs 10.26 million on the first day.

However, below the expected mark, Street Dancer 3D suffered at the ticket counter due to the continuous frenzy around Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior by Ajay Devgn. But you will surely see an increase over the weekend.