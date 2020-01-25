Stormzy claims to have & # 39; easy victory & # 39; in a dispute with Wiley

%MINIFYHTML06770f1ed60ebeffa4d7717c0d82b7b711% %MINIFYHTML06770f1ed60ebeffa4d7717c0d82b7b712%

Reflecting on his war of words, the rapper & # 39; Vossi Bop & # 39; He says on the Apple Music Beats 1 radio show that he is & # 39; proud to be in a position where he can play his part in the fight with the godfather & # 39 ;.

Stormzy is celebrating after emerging victorious after his war of words with fellow rapper Wiley.

British grime stars collided heads earlier this month, when Wiley, 42, accused his younger counterpart of being "worse than Ed Sheeran"for his collaboration with the singer and composer in" Take Me Back to London ".

Both acts launched a series of scathing tracks, with Wiley pointing to Stormzy's 27-year-old mother, and rapper Vossi Bop attacking Wiley's relationship with his own mother in Disappointed and following up, Still disappointed.

However, speaking with Ebro Darden on Apple Music's Beats 1 radio show, Stormzy said: "It's done. We had the exchange.

"My last stop, I said 24 hours to respond, I posted the video and then I was making a signature and went to smoke a cigarette and checked the time. I thought: & # 39; Very good, great. We only got about 10 minutes left. & # 39; Nothing happened, "he continued. "The next day or something, he dropped it. I heard it and it was like, & # 39; Okay, as if we're going to leave it here & # 39;".

"The album was number one the next day. There were celebrations for that," he added, referring to his second-year album, Heavy Is the Head.

Reflecting on the dispute, the builder noted that it was a "quick and easy victory", before adding blocking horns with the Heatwave star, "it gave me a force, a certain kind of force that I may not have had in my race because he was never tested in battle. I am proud to be in a position where I can play my part in the fight with the godfather. "

And it seems that the fight is definitely over, since Wiley has asked Stormzy to invite him to his next #MERKY Festival this summer in Ibiza, tweeting: "Put me on Merky Fest. I don't even want money. I will sing Rolex."

Stormzy has not yet responded to the offer.