Stoke 2-0 Swansea

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Stoke and Swansea.

Sam Clucas returned to chase his former club when Stoke eased his relegation concerns with a 2-0 victory against Swansea.

The former Swan player gave his home a beauty in 55 minutes when the Potters moved seven points away from the throwing zone.

And James McClean concluded the points at the time of detention after taking advantage of a careless defense.

Stoke had enjoyed the best of the first half after a slow start, with Clucas, Joe Allen and McClean, all with possibilities.

Sam Clucas celebrates Stoke's first game

And they continued where they had left after the break to complete a deserved victory.

Swansea would have moved to the play-off spots in front of Preston with a victory.

The Welsh began brighter with Jack Butland who had to make an excellent save with just one hand to avoid the ninth minute shot of Conor Gallagher.

Matt Grimes produced an excellent tackle to turn off a three-on-two counter by Stoke a minute later.

Marc Guehi could not find the target after reaching the end of the corner of Bersant Celina in 12 minutes.

Freddie Woodman saved with one hand to avoid Allen's powerful momentum in 15 minutes as the Potter grew up in the game.

Celina shot wide from 30 yards after Stoke carelessly deflected the ball in 21 minutes, before Tom Ince fired more than 30 minutes.

Woodman avoided a weak shot of Sam with his legs 33 minutes after McClean played on goal.

Clucas then headed a few seconds later after Tommy Smith's dyed cross fell right behind him.

McClean scraped a 20-yard shot directly at Woodman in the halftime blow.

Sam Vokes headed from six yards just after the restart, before Celina fired wildly on the other side.

Gallagher made a weak shot from outside the area directly to Butland in 51 minutes.

McClean failed to put his head on a brilliant Clucas crossing a minute late when the goal signaled, but the pressure was finally worth it when Clucas made a low effort from outside the area and passed to Woodman in 55 minutes.

Grimes threw a free kick against the crossbar in the 57th minute when the Swans sought a quick response.

Vokes glanced at Ince's goal angle at 67 minutes, before Lee Gregory climbed from an unmarked position at 77 minutes after an excellent counterattack.

Allen threw a half volley for a little with nine minutes to go and McClean made the game safe after stealing the ball from Guehi before breaking the goalkeeper's legs.