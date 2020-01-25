Stoke 2-0 Swansea

%MINIFYHTMLfa54345edf2da57016065ae2c940e19b11% %MINIFYHTMLfa54345edf2da57016065ae2c940e19b12%

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Stoke and Swansea.

Sam Clucas returned to chase his former club when Stoke eased his relegation concerns with a 2-0 victory against Swansea.

The former Swans player crashed at home with a beauty in 55 minutes when the Potters moved seven points away from the pitching zone.

James McClean concluded the points at the time of detention after taking advantage of a careless defense.

Stoke had enjoyed the best of the first half after a slow start, with Clucas, Joe Allen and McClean, all with possibilities.

Sam Clucas celebrates Stoke's first game

And they continued where they had left after the break to complete a deserved victory.

The Welsh began brighter, with Jack Butland having to perform a superb save with one hand to avoid the ninth minute shot of Conor Gallagher.

Marc Guehi could not find the target after he reached the end of the corner of Bersant Celina and Freddie Woodman saved with one hand to avoid Allen's powerful momentum while the Potter grew up in the game.

Woodman avoided a weak shot of Sam with his legs in 33 minutes and Clucas headed a few seconds later after Tommy Smith's cross fell right behind him.

McClean failed to put his head on a bright Clucas crossing just after the break, but the pressure was finally worth it when Clucas made a low effort from outside the area beyond Woodman.

Grimes hit a free kick against the crossbar while the swans sought a quick response.

Stoke also had opportunities when Vokes looked at Ince's corner of Ince at a great distance from the goal, before sub Lee Gregory flew from an unmarked position after an excellent counterattack.

But Allen threw a half volley for a short time before McClean made the game safe, stealing the ball from Guehi before breaking the goalkeeper's legs.