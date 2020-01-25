Spotted clubbing of the future with Lori Harvey's mother Marjorie Similar

%MINIFYHTML521efc205a7c4ec4c0383d7cd9fe02c611% %MINIFYHTML521efc205a7c4ec4c0383d7cd9fe02c612%

WENN / Instagram / C.Smith

Surprisingly, speculation of deception comes after it was rumored that the Atlanta-born rapper and stepdaughter of Steve Harvey take their relationship to a new level by committing.

Up News Info –

Are there problems in paradise? Amid rumors of compromise between Future and girlfriend Lori Harvey, the rapper caused cheating speculation after being photographed hitting the club with another woman, who looked like Lori's mother Marjorie Harvey.

In a photo that circulated online, Future was seen going to the club on Thursday, January 23 at night. However, the rapper was not alone, since he was joined by a lady who was not the star of 22-year-old social networks. The identity of Future's beautiful companion that night was still unknown, but one thing was certain that the woman looked a lot like Marjorie.

Future arrived looking elegant with a printed jacket and black pants. The woman, meanwhile, followed him while putting on a black patterned suit. He combed his brown hair in a high ponytail and braided the rest of his hair.

%MINIFYHTML521efc205a7c4ec4c0383d7cd9fe02c613% %MINIFYHTML521efc205a7c4ec4c0383d7cd9fe02c614%

Surprisingly, trap speculation comes after it was rumored that Future and Lori took their relationship to a new level by committing. Only hours later Steve HarveyThe stepdaughter lit the rumors, a video of the Atlanta-born rapper playing a ring while partying with her friends appeared.

In the video, Future could be seen playing songs inside a nightclub with a drink in hand. He wore several jewels, but one that stood out more than the rest was a ring that seemed to be similar to what Lori wore in his recent Instagram Stories update. The couple could simply be getting a matching ring, but that didn't stop people from speculating that they could be really engaged.

Some social media users even suspected that their relationship is becoming so serious that marriage is not out of the question. "I'm sure they will get married," said a convinced user. "Maybe this time it has changed," said another, as someone else suspected that their baby mothers "were about to start sending shade."