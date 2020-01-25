%MINIFYHTML95d731e87fb049aa613628595342594811% %MINIFYHTML95d731e87fb049aa613628595342594812%

England has full control of the fourth test after Mark Wood starred with bat and ball on day two against South Africa in Johannesburg.

England fell from 258-4 to 318-9, only for Wood (35th out of 39) and Stuart Broad (43 out of 28) to hit seven six between them in a record 10th-gate position in Wanderers of 82 of 50 deliveries as visitors made 400.

Wood then took three wickets when South Africa fell to 88-6 in the final session and closed a huge 312 races in arrears, with Ben Stokes, the day he was fined 15 percent of his match share after hitting a supporter on day one: Sam Curran and Chris Woakes hit once each.

England had led the first hour, which began 45 minutes late due to a wet open field, with Ollie Pope (56) closing his third Test Fifty and Captain Joe Root (59) his 47th when the couple extended their fifth gate position to 101.

Anrich Nortje (5-110) threw the ball to Pope after drinking and then caught Root and Curran (0) for successive deliveries, as England lost three wickets for 11 races, which became 5-60, when Jos Buttler (20) and Woakes (32) fell after lunch after a brief burst of racing.

However, the furious save of Broad and Wood propelled England to 400 in their first innings for the second consecutive test and the noise of the wickets at night increased their momentum for the victory that will seal a second consecutive victory in the series of tests in South Africa, after their 2-1 win in 2015-16.

















Mark Wood and Stuart Broad broke the tenth wicket stand record at Wanderers while throwing 82 of 50 balls against South Africa.



Root reached a hundred in the success of seven England wicket at Wanderers four years ago and would have been looking at three figures again after becoming England's third hitter, after Pope and Zak Crawley (66), to reach fifty.

But after Pope cut Nortje when he looked to leave, Root then lashed out at the same bowler behind, since he had been given a lifeline twice before when Faf du Plessis grabbed the slip after Nortje induced the edge.

Curran cut the next installment to leave Nortje in a hat-trick and, although the pacemaker could not achieve it (Woakes leaving a harmless delivery well alone), he completed his inaugural test five, when Du Plessis caught Woakes in the cord after lunch . .

Buttler tried to boost England, but asked Vernon Philander to cover him at the start of the second session to give the retired sailor his 224th gate in his 64th and final Test for Proteas.

Broad and Wood then provided the fireworks with four and three maxima, respectively, as they punished some bowling from South Africa before Dane Paterson beat Pieter Malan.

Malan was the first man in the South African response, lurking behind Wood of what, according to CricViz, at 94 mph, was the second fastest delivery of an Englishman in the tests, behind only the 97 mph beam Steve Harmison eliminated to Glenn McGrath with Perth in 2006.

Rassie van der Dussen (0) beat Curran towards Stokes' seventh ball; Dean Elgar (26) struck Stokes meekly at Woakes at the point and the beleaguered Du Plessis (3) failed to annul his dismissal of lbw, with the pinch of Woakes ready to cut the bail of the leg.

Wood then rubberized an excellent day for England by having Stokes and night watchman Nortje (6) catch Temba Bavuma (6) slipped from the last ball of the day, with Quinton de Kock undefeated in 32 of 44 deliveries .

