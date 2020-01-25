So & # 39; ton 1 – 1 Tottenham

%MINIFYHTML99371f34e67bec5f928a7ae2dfdbd17011% %MINIFYHTML99371f34e67bec5f928a7ae2dfdbd17012%





Both sides will play a replay during their winter break after the 1-1 draw

Sofiane Boufal's last draw gave Southampton a repeat of the fourth round of the FA Cup against Tottenham, which means that both sides will play a replay during their winter break.

%MINIFYHTML99371f34e67bec5f928a7ae2dfdbd17013% %MINIFYHTML99371f34e67bec5f928a7ae2dfdbd17014%

Son Heung-Min opened the scoring for Tottenham after a good job by Giovani Lo Celso, but Boufal matched the delivery of Danny Ings with two minutes remaining.

More to follow …