Home Sports So & # 39; ton 1 – 1 Tottenham

So & # 39; ton 1 – 1 Tottenham

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>So & # 39; ton 1 - 1 Tottenham
%MINIFYHTML99371f34e67bec5f928a7ae2dfdbd17011% %MINIFYHTML99371f34e67bec5f928a7ae2dfdbd17012%

Both sides will play a replay during their winter break after the 1-1 draw

Sofiane Boufal's last draw gave Southampton a repeat of the fourth round of the FA Cup against Tottenham, which means that both sides will play a replay during their winter break.

%MINIFYHTML99371f34e67bec5f928a7ae2dfdbd17013% %MINIFYHTML99371f34e67bec5f928a7ae2dfdbd17014%

Son Heung-Min opened the scoring for Tottenham after a good job by Giovani Lo Celso, but Boufal matched the delivery of Danny Ings with two minutes remaining.

More to follow …

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©