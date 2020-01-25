So & # 39; ton 1 – 1 Tottenham

%MINIFYHTML5fee91e548d34283de3defb70e11e19f11% %MINIFYHTML5fee91e548d34283de3defb70e11e19f12%





Both sides will play a replay during their winter break after the 1-1 draw



Sofiane Boufal's last draw gave Southampton a repeat of the fourth round of the FA Cup against Tottenham, which means that both sides will play a replay during their winter break.

The Spurs were heading for the fifth round after Heung-min Son advanced them just before the hour mark, but the substitute Boufal left the bench to shoot home in the 87th minute.

It means that the tie will be resolved in another game, which will take place when both sides are on their winter vacations in the Premier League.

Tottenham and Southampton will now see their winter vacations cut in half a week due to the repetitions of the fourth round of the FA Cup, which will be played the week starting on February 3.

José Mourinho, who celebrates his 57th birthday on Sunday, was three minutes away from a welcome victory, but the Saints were deserving of a draw after accumulating pressure late.

Christian Eriksen was not involved with the Spurs before a proposed move for Inter Milan, although a possible replacement shone in Giovani Lo Celso, brilliantly establishing the goal. But that was not enough to do the job since Boufal gave home a deserved draw.

Sofiane Boufal shoots in a late draw

How the saints stopped the Spurs …

Spurs endured a problematic visit to St. Mary's in the Premier League on New Year's Day, losing the game and Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko and Tanguy Ndombele for injuries.

They had an early opportunity to set a much better tone since Son All was played by Dele Alli, but the South Korean dragged his shot from a great position.

Son, although without realizing it, was again the reason why the Spurs did not take the lead in the 28th minute, since, after Moura had broken into the area, the ball ended with Lo Celso, who put the ball at the bottom of the network. However, he was deflected by Son, who was recovering in an offside position and the goal was discarded.

Jose Mourinho (L) hugs Ralph Hasenhuttl (R) in the final whistle

The Spurs' rhythm was causing problems for their hosts and a skilled counterattack saw them present themselves with their best chance.

They are, Lo Celso and Alli were involved as they moved him back and forth at great speed and the England international slipped into Moura, whose low shot was saved by Angus Gunn's feet.

Southampton has been only once in its last nine games in all competitions (W6 D2); In their previous nine games before this race, they lost six times (W2 D1).

Having been lucky enough to be on an equal footing, Southampton almost stepped forward a minute later, but some brilliant defenders of Japhet Tanganga denied them.

A quick free kick played Danny Ings and, after the striker reached the ball before attacking Hugo Lloris, a clearance from Tanganga's flying goal line stopped him.

The Saints were based on that and started the second half in an impressive way and Ings again was inches away from scoring.

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur has scored five goals and has provided three assists in nine games against Southampton in all competitions.

The spurs were dispossessed after trying to faint from behind and Kevin Danso found Ings on the nearby post and an instinctive film rolled wide.

Five minutes later, Mourinho's men went ahead with a sublime style. The movement began in its own half when Lo Celso gained possession and ran off, beating four men, before finding Lamela, who slipped Son and this time the South Korean made no mistake by punching a low shot in the corner.

Son celebrates

VAR looked at him closely, first offside and then for a lack of Alli, but he was allowed to stand.

Southampton did everything possible for a draw and had the opportunity to find it, but Ings was uselessly useless.

First, he doubled a width from 20 yards and then missed a much better opportunity, sending a free header from the center of Nathan Redmond.

However, the hosts kept coming and were rewarded near the end when Boufal clinically closed the Ings cross.