SNL star Bowen Yang talks about gay conversion therapy

Saturday night live star Bowen yang It is opening up about its past.

In a sincere interview with The New York Times, the 29-year-old comedian shared heartbreaking details of his experience with gay conversion therapy. It was something, he explained, that his parents forced him to do once they discovered he was gay.

At that time, I was only 17 years old.

He remembered the turning point in his youth, which was when his parents learned about his sexuality after they found an AOL Instant Messenger conversation he was having with someone.

"Somehow I had lewd conversations with someone, just revealing who he was who he was, that he was gay," Yang shared with the post. "They just sat down and yelled at me and said," We don't understand this. Where we come from, this doesn't happen. "

"I had only seen my father cry when my grandfather died and now he is sobbing in front of me every day during dinner," he continued. "And I'm thinking,‘ How do I do this right? "This is the worst thing you can do as a child of immigrants. It's like you don't want your parents to suffer so much for you. "