SNL star Bowen Yang talks about gay conversion therapy

Dipasupil Day / Getty Images for the Vulture Festival
Saturday night live star Bowen yang It is opening up about its past.
In a sincere interview with The New York Times, the 29-year-old comedian shared heartbreaking details of his experience with gay conversion therapy. It was something, he explained, that his parents forced him to do once they discovered he was gay.
At that time, I was only 17 years old.
He remembered the turning point in his youth, which was when his parents learned about his sexuality after they found an AOL Instant Messenger conversation he was having with someone.
"Somehow I had lewd conversations with someone, just revealing who he was who he was, that he was gay," Yang shared with the post. "They just sat down and yelled at me and said," We don't understand this. Where we come from, this doesn't happen. "
"I had only seen my father cry when my grandfather died and now he is sobbing in front of me every day during dinner," he continued. "And I'm thinking,‘ How do I do this right? "This is the worst thing you can do as a child of immigrants. It's like you don't want your parents to suffer so much for you. "
Bowen continued explaining that after arriving home one day, his father told him that he had organized eight sessions with a Colorado Springs specialist. The "sessions,quot; ended up being a gay conversion therapy.
"I allowed myself the mental experiment of:" What if this could work? "He said." Although I read it, I thought, & # 39; Oh, wait, this is all completely crackers & # 39; ".
"In the first session, he asks me:‘ Would you like this to be centered on Christ or a secular experience? "And I thought:" I guess it's not religious. " But even for him to ask that question means that there was a kind of religious agenda behind it anyway, "said Yang.
He explained that the first sessions were "talk therapy,quot;, something he enjoyed. However, things drifted to another area that was "crazy."
Bowen said: "The first sessions were talk therapy, which I liked, and then diverted to this place of:" Let's see a sensory description of how you felt when men were attracted to you. "And then the counselor would go through circular reasoning of: "Well, didn't you feel a little awkward when you saw the boy you liked?" And I was like, "Not really." He says, "How did your chest feel?" And I was like, & # 39; Maybe he was a little hunched over & # 39; and he says: "See? All this is due to shame. "It was crazy. Explain to the gay with pseudoscience."
For him Saturday night live star, revealed that he wanted to meet his parents "halfway,quot;, however, he quickly learned that there was not much "middle ground." Bowen recalled having a "second outing,quot; with his parents when he was finally in college.
"I had this second moment with them while I was in college and I went through this whole outbreak with them, where they couldn't accept it," he shared. "And then, finally, I came to this place where I stood firm and said:" This is a kind of fixed point, guys. I really can't do anything about it. So, either they see me here or not. don't find me. "
He added that his parents "are doing a lot of work to try to understand,quot; their sexuality. "I can't hurry them," he said.
Despite his teenage experience, the 29-year-old actor seems to be living his best life.
In 2019, Bowen made history in SNL as the first member of the Asian cast in the long-running series of the show. In addition, his parents encouraged him and attended his first SNL show as a cast member last year.