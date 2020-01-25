Shading Jenna Dewan? Channing Tatum says no one & # 39; more impressive and beautiful & # 39; that Jessie J

%MINIFYHTML0b0fe0aa482f233faff11e5d3734460711% %MINIFYHTML0b0fe0aa482f233faff11e5d3734460712%

While the lovebirds, who recently got back together after a brief separation, look adorable in the actor's Instagram post, one of his followers decides to mention his ex-wife Jenna in the comments section.

It is Channing Tatum shading the ex-wife Jenna Dewan. The "Kingsman: the golden circle"Star took to Instagram to share a comment about the reunited bride Jessie J, but not without belittling their ex in the process.

It all started after the 39-year-old man posted a photo of the British singer giving him a kiss on Friday, January 24. "I'm going to see this unicorn sing tonight. Then we'll get it out!" So Channing wrote in the caption.

While the lovebirds, who recently got back together after a brief separation, looked adorable instantly, one of his followers decided to mention his ex-wife Jenna in the comments section. "Jenna looks better with you," said the person.

The unnecessary comment caught Channing's attention and decided to respond to the user with a long message. "Hi Alex, I usually don't talk to shit like this. But you look like such terrible good people that you hate a thoughtless person like any of them," he replied sharply to the user. "Why don't you seriously think about what your [sic] is doing? It's painful and it's not about that."

"If you can't not be a horrible hateful person [sic] on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that is jess … please, get the TF out of here. Nobody wants you here. Especially me." he added.

Channing then continued: "And there is no more impressive and beautiful body in sight, but even more human than Jess. And yes, that includes my ex. Sorry for your opinion. But what I said are done. Ok, bye bye Be careful with your actions is what you create for yourself. "

Before anyone began to speculate that she had despised Jenna in her previous response, Channing wrote in a separate post, "And to be very clear to the other people who love to change the situation. Jenna is beautiful and surprising in her own right. But no, and I mean it's not more beautiful or better than anyone. "

"Beauty is not measurable. It's in the eye of the headline. So while all of you, infinitely beautiful people, pour over these words and try to find shit. I'm going to enjoy my MF night with my beautiful lady. And snuggle in her beautiful heart, goodbye, "he concluded. He eventually turned off the comment sections to close more trolls.

Jessie and Channing rekindled their romance less than two months after leaving. According to previous reports, the "Mike Magic"Hunk and the creator of hits" Domino "are" completely together ", weeks after they ended their relationship in 2019. An alleged insider," They took a few weeks apart, but finally decided that they really cared about each other for the other ".