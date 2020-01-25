Santini King of the Cotswold | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLd18c6765806b80c5c2ae92f89d285f6d11% %MINIFYHTMLd18c6765806b80c5c2ae92f89d285f6d12%





Santini mounted by Nico De Boinville on his way to victory at Paddy Power Cotswold Chase

Santini had the best exciting duel with Bristol De Mai at Paddy Power Cotswold Chase in Cheltenham.

The two watched the paper class acts for the Gold Cup trial and turned away a lot from the others, led by disabled people with Top Ville Ben and De Rasher Counter class.

For most of the race, Bristol De Mai seemed the happiest of the two, jumping lushly forward to Daryl Jacob.

From some point of view, Nico de Boinville complained about Santini, but when Bristol De Mai stumbled upon landing in the last third, Santini stayed ahead.

However, a slightly slow jump before Santini's penultimate obstacle allowed Bristol De Mai to resume the lead after jumping the last one, seeking to win the course for the first time.

However, Nicky Henderson, an eight-year-old boy, dug deeply, with Santini finding much to get home with three and a half long distances.

Betfair reduced the winner to 13-2 from 8-1 for the Gold Cup.

Henderson said: "It is a step forward but there is a long way to go. It was 200 percent better (than Sandown), but to be fair we cauterize it after that, but I don't think there is much to do with that, ours They were a little fat.

"It may be a bit like that, but this horse absolutely lives and thrives at work. The more you can get into it, the better it will be. It has always been the same."

"When you can't train him, he goes the other way. You have to shoot him. The more you do, the better he gets. There is more to come."

"When you consider the race he ran in the RSA last year, you have to say he likes the track. I don't say he doesn't like Sandown, he was careless in Sandown. He wasn't bad and he hadn't done a lot with him.

"The last three weeks he has been doing it all the time and I really think he can do it again."