Sam Springsteen, son of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, becomes a New Jersey firefighter

He may be the son of Bruce Springsteen, but he has chosen a different path for his life. Congratulations to Sam Springsteen, son of Bruce and Patti Scialfa Springsteen, who officially became a New Jersey firefighter. At 26, many thought Sam could follow his father and enter the music industry, but Sam had other plans. Patti shared the exciting news about Sam's achievement and service to his community on his official Instagram account where he has 123,000 followers.

By sharing a unique photo of Sam wearing his fireman's uniform and his cap and a slide show of two photos, fans were excited to see that Sam achieved his dream and chose to stay in New Jersey, where he will serve the community.

Congratulations to everyone who was yesterday … Thank you and stay safe !!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Patti made it clear that being a firefighter was his son's dream and that he is witnessing the result of his hard work. Patti and Bruce support their children in all their efforts. At 26, Sam is the youngest of the couple's three children, all very close in age. Evan James is a musician and is 29 years old and Sam's sister, Jessica Rae is a jumping champion. Jessica is 28 years old.

The photos of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa supporting their son in their ceremony are becoming viral and fans were delighted to see the family enjoying this special achievement for Sam. A picture of Bruce Springsteen hugging his son Sam after the ceremony is also going viral.

A second photo with Patti and Bryan as they applauded their son when he received his oath is also going viral.

Many people are also talking about the courage Sam Springsteen shows by joining the New Jersey firefighters. There is no doubt that being a firefighter is one of the most dangerous jobs, but the public and, of course, Bruce and Patti have expressed pride in their son.



