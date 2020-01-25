Russia and Turkey emerge political leaders in Libya: Report | News

Russia and Turkey have formed an alliance to exploit the insolvency of the West in the Libyan crisis to impersonate a future political solution in the country of North Africa, according to a report by the French newspaper Le Monde.

Libya, a major oil producer, has been in chaos since 2011 when leader Muammar Gaddafi was killed in an uprising.

Plus:

According to Le Monde, the lack of interest of the United States and the power struggles in the European Union due to its reported obsession with migration and armed groups has made it possible for Russia and Turkey to enter Libya.

The newspaper also attributed the failure of other countries to constantly support the post-Gaddafi transition and the growing activism in the Mediterranean due to the influence of Turkey and Russia in Libya.

Turkey recently sent military personnel to Libya to support and train the internationally recognized National Agreement (GNA) Government forces, led by Fayez al-Sarraj.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned of the chaos in Libya unless peace is quickly established.

Ankara and Moscow launched a joint appeal for a ceasefire in Libya on January 12.

Narrower links

The leaders of Turkey and Russia recently cemented ties between the two nations with the launch of TurkStream, an underwater pipeline that extends 930 kilometers (578 miles) from Anapa on the Russian Black Sea coast to Kiyikoy, west of Istanbul.

The pipeline will transport Russian gas for Turkish domestic consumption, while a second section scheduled for construction will take Russian gas to southeastern Europe through Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary.

TurkStream allows Russia to bypass Ukraine to sell gas to Europe while reinforcing Turkey as an important energy transport hub.

They also deepened military cooperation after Turkey received a Russian-made S-400 missile defense system last year.