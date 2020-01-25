Rolex 24 in Daytona 2020: live streaming, ranking, updates and results

%MINIFYHTML3078a04a6a144844fce29d84455be22211% %MINIFYHTML3078a04a6a144844fce29d84455be22212%

The 58th race of the Rolex 24 in Daytona, and with it a new season of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, is underway. The toughest endurance race in the United States will test 38 teams, the smallest field for the sports car race at Daytona International Speedway, and crown the winners of four classes after 24 long hours of racing.

Multiple live streaming options are available for the Rolex 24 in Daytona in 2020 for those who cannot or do not choose to watch the broadcast of the race in the NBC family of networks. The race started at 1:40 p.m. ET Saturday and is scheduled to end at the same time on Sunday. (Assuming the rain does not affect the event as it did last year).

This year's Rolex 24 in Daytona features many family racing teams and driver names with the injection of a high profile NASCAR world. The defending champion of the Cup series, Kyle Busch, is making his second appearance at IMSA (first in Rolex 24) when he competes in No. 14 Lexus RC-F for AIM Vasser Sullivan Racing. That team is one of 18 in the GTD class, by far the largest in the field.

Below are all the live streaming options for the Rolex 24 in Daytona in 2020, plus live updates as the race unfolds.

The entire 2020 Rolex 24 in Daytona is available to broadcast on multiple platforms. Live presentations can be found on NBC Sports Gold & # 39; s Track Pass, the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com.

In addition, IMSA.tv and the IMSA application will transmit 24 hours of cameras in the car during the race.

Daytona Prototype International (DPi)

Pos. Start Team / car Car No. one) Mazda Team Joest, Mazda DPi 77 two) Acura Penske Team, Acura DPi 6 6 3) Mazda Team Joest, Mazda DPi 55 4) Whelen Engineering Racing, Cadillac DPi 31 5) Konica Minola Cadillac DPi-V.R, Cadillac DPi 10 6) JDC Motorsports, Cadillac DPi 85 7) JDC Motorsports, Cadillac DPi 5 5 8) Acura Penske Team, Acura DPi 7 7

Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2)

Pos. Start Team / car Car No. one) PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports, Oreca LMP2 07 52 two) DragonSpeed ​​USA, Oreca LMP2 07 81 3) Tower Motorsport by Starworks, Oreca LMP2 07 8 4) Performance Tech Motorsports, Oreca LMP2 07 38 5) Era Motorsport, Oreca LMP2 07 18 years

Pos. Start Team / car Car No. one) Porsche Motorsport, Porsche 911 RSR – 19 911 two) Porsche Motorsport, Porsche 911 RSR – 19 912 3) Corvette Racing, Chevrolet Corvette C8.R 3 4) Corvette Racing, Chevrolet Corvette C8.R 4 4 5) BMW Team RLL, BMW M8 GTE 25 6) BMW Team RLL, BMW M8 GTE 24 7) Risi Competizione, Ferrari 488 GTE 62

Pos. Start Team / car Car No. one) Pfaff Motorsports, Porsche 911 GT3 R 9 9 two) Scuderia Corsa, Ferrari 488 GT3 63 3) Heinricher Racing with Meyer Shank Racing, Acura NSX GT3 57 4) Turner Motorsport, BMW M6 GT3 96 5) Tower Motorsport by Starworks, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 eleven 6) WRT Speedstar Audi Sport, Audi R8 LMS GT3 88 7) AIM Vasser Sullivan, Lexus RC F GT3 12 8) Paul Miller Racing, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 48 9) Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian, Acura NSX GT3 86 10) Wright Motorsports, Porsche 911 GT3 R sixteen eleven) Precision Performance Motorsports, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 eleven 12) Aston Martin Racing, Aston Martin Vantage GT3 98 13) Heart of the racing team, Aston Martin Vantage GT3 2. 3 14) Tower Motorsport by Starworks, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 19 fifteen. Riley Motorsports, Mercedes-AMG GT3 74 sixteen. AIM Vasser Sullivan, Lexus RC F GT3 14 17) GRT Magnus, Lamborghini Huracan GT3 44 18) Black Swan Racing, Porsche 911 GT3 R 54

