Robert Archibald: former Scottish NBA player dies at 39 | NBA News

Robert Archibald, the only Scottish player to appear in the NBA, died at 39.

The international Paisley-born GB was recruited by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2002 before playing for the Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors.

The executive president of Basketball Scotland, Kevin Pringle, said on the website of the governing body: "The news of Robert's death is a total shock to all of us.

"He was a wonderful man and a great friend, as well as being a pioneer and an inspiration to others.

Image:

Robert Archibald represented Britain at the Olympic Games



"Throughout his extraordinary career he always played with pride and determination, and it was always a credit for his country, whether representing Scotland or GB in his country or abroad.

"The basketball community has lost a great role model and a true friend, and the thoughts of the whole community are with their family in this difficult time. We will miss it."

The former Archibald university team, the University of Illinois, tweeted: "We have lost a member of our Illini family too soon. RIP, Arch."

Former Grizzlies teammate Pau Gasol added: "Sad, very sad … My thoughts are with his family and friends. RIP, Robert."

Archibald played 44 NBA games in the center or power forward and then enjoyed a successful career in Europe with players like Valencia and Joventut Badalona, ​​in addition to representing Britain at the 2012 London Olympics.