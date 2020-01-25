Rihanna lights up Roc Nation brunch before the 2020 Grammys

Rihanna It's in the building!
On Saturday afternoon, the biggest and brightest music stars gathered for a special occasion: the annual Roc Nation brunch party in Los Angeles.
Just one day before the 2020 Grammy, our favorite artists performed and participated in the fun-filled event, which included appearances by artists like Bad Gal RiRi, Jay Z, Beyoncé,Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs, Kelly Rowlandand many others
For the fancy affair, the founder of Fenty Beauty lit the room in a dazzling and glamorous set that shone in gold. She put on a ruched halter dress that was adorned with jewelry. She tied her elegant outfit along with a beige windbreaker jacket, larger sunglasses and a playful updo.
While his appearance was a surprise, he certainly made a great entrance. However, she was not the only one dressed to kill.
Queen Bey ordered the room when she arrived at the annual event with a blue cocktail dress which featured a deep neckline and wavy sleeves.
Rowland also dazzled at the star-filled affair. He put on a Sebastian Gunawan outfit, which consisted of a vibrant lime green shoulder top and baby blue pants. The men also dressed to impress. Jay-Z rocked an elegant pastel purple suit while P Diddy A crispy white tuxedo looked elegant.
Erik Voake / Getty Images for Roc Nation
Rihanna and DJ Khaled
The founder of Fenty Beauty shines with fantasy in a dazzling golden dress. She poses with DJ Khaled.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation
Kelly Rowland and La La Anthony
First Child of Destiny member takes a picture with La Anthony. The two dazzle in bright and bold sets.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation
Jay Z
The music icon smiles while drinking champagne at its annual event.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation
Winnie harlow
The model illuminates the brunch with her sunny yellow suit.
Broadimage / Shutterstock
Tinashe
LBD! Tinashe Prove you can't go wrong with a simple (but flashy) black dress.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation
Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs and Kevin Hart
The two actors share a sweet moment together. "The question of the day is, & # 39; how do you want your book to end? & # 39; I'm surrounded by a group of men who are doing amazing things in life. Basically, you're writing a chapter …", said Hart. "It's your job to complete that book as best you can. My question of the day is: Are you focused on the end of your book? … and how good will you achieve it."
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation
Usher
The singer looks crisp and elegant in the ceremony full of stars.
Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Roc Nation
Nicole Williams-English
the WAGS The star shines with a majestic purple cocktail dress, which features a deep neckline and exaggerated sleeves.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation
Miguel and Nazanin Mandi
A couple of goals! The long-time couple appears and shows in the matter full of stars.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation
Kelly and G-Eazy machine gun
Yin and yang! The dynamic duo takes a picture together with elegant costumes.
Erik Voake / Getty Images for Roc Nation
Lil Rel Howery
The 40-year-old actor and comedian puts on an elegant suit for the special occasion.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation
Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs and Jay-Z
Pop, fizz, clink! "THE GAME HAS BEEN LIFTED," Diddy shared on Instagram.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation
Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs and DJ Khaled
Make a pose! The two music legends come together for a photo.
Erik Voake / Getty Images for Roc Nation
Jameela Jamil and Kelly Rowland
Photographers capture this sweet moment between Rowland and Jamil talking at the party.
With the Grammy 2020 just one day away, we can't wait to see what these celebrities wear for the special occasion.
