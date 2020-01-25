Rihanna lights up Roc Nation brunch before the 2020 Grammys

Rihanna It's in the building!

On Saturday afternoon, the biggest and brightest music stars gathered for a special occasion: the annual Roc Nation brunch party in Los Angeles.

Just one day before the 2020 Grammy, our favorite artists performed and participated in the fun-filled event, which included appearances by artists like Bad Gal RiRi, Jay Z, Beyoncé,Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs, Kelly Rowlandand many others

For the fancy affair, the founder of Fenty Beauty lit the room in a dazzling and glamorous set that shone in gold. She put on a ruched halter dress that was adorned with jewelry. She tied her elegant outfit along with a beige windbreaker jacket, larger sunglasses and a playful updo.

While his appearance was a surprise, he certainly made a great entrance. However, she was not the only one dressed to kill.

Queen Bey ordered the room when she arrived at the annual event with a blue cocktail dress which featured a deep neckline and wavy sleeves.